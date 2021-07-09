Twitter

Our 25 favourite tweets of the week

Poke Staff. Updated July 9th, 2021

Welcome to this collection of the brilliant tweets we’ve spotted over the past week. We hope you get a few laughs out of them.

If you find any favourites, give them a retweet or a follow.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

Article Pages: 1 2

More from the Poke