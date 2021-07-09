Mark Hamill had the best response to this brilliant ‘Luke’s hand’ spoof Lego set

Celebrity

Mark Hamill is a past (Jedi) master at making people laugh on Twitter and he’s just done it again after a Lego fan account shared this rather marvellous spoof creation.

It’s called ‘Luke’s hand after it was cut off by Darth Vader who is also Luke’s dad’ and it’s by Lego artist Iain Heath (@ochre.jelly on Instagram).

Very beautifully done it was too. And it caught the attention of Luke Skywalker himself.

Lego of my hand! — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) July 9, 2021

Boom.

Source Instagram @ochre.jelly Twitter @hamillhimself Twitter @BeyondTheBrick