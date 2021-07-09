Politics

Jacob Rees-Mogg’s nod to John Barnes’ World In Motion rap deserves all the red cards

Oonagh Keating. Updated July 9th, 2021

While The Lightning Seeds, David Baddiel and Frank Skinner’s classic Three Lions (Football’s Coming Home) has been the football song of Euro 2020, over in parliament, Jacob Rees-Mogg’s trip down memory lane went for another banger – New Order’s World in Motion.

Thankfully, he neither sang nor rapped it, because this simple quote was bad enough.

We’re greatful that the Honourable Member took time out from practising keep-uppies in Parliament Square to give us his considered opinion on England’s progress – and to confirm that they ain’t ‘no hooligans’.

from Fml GIFs via Gfycat

Tweeters were as thrilled as we were.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

This zinger from @Ludo-Parks was somewhat bitter-sweet.

But Nick Harvey’s offering was simply sweet – and a little NSFW.

To clear Rees-Mogg from your brain, at least temporarily, here’s the original.

READ MORE

This ‘Liza Minnelli’ Three Lions/New York New York mash-up hits the back of the net

Source BBC News Image Screengrab Screengrab

More from the Poke