Jacob Rees-Mogg’s nod to John Barnes’ World In Motion rap deserves all the red cards

While The Lightning Seeds, David Baddiel and Frank Skinner’s classic Three Lions (Football’s Coming Home) has been the football song of Euro 2020, over in parliament, Jacob Rees-Mogg’s trip down memory lane went for another banger – New Order’s World in Motion.

Thankfully, he neither sang nor rapped it, because this simple quote was bad enough.

Commons leader Jacob Rees-Mogg quoted lines rapped by footballer John Barnes in the song World In Motion in the Commons following England's Euro 2020 semi-final victory over Denmarkhttps://t.co/U3tArRmeEv pic.twitter.com/6UbpAGezOc — BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) July 8, 2021

We’re greatful that the Honourable Member took time out from practising keep-uppies in Parliament Square to give us his considered opinion on England’s progress – and to confirm that they ain’t ‘no hooligans’.

Tweeters were as thrilled as we were.

I've just cringed so hard that my anus has pulled itself up into my ribcage. https://t.co/FAkLyvBQQl — Hannah O'Hanrahahanrahan (@buntyhoven) July 8, 2021

I may be off Twitter for some time as I just watched Jacob Rees-Mogg recite John Barnes rap from World In Motion and now I need to live in a cave for the rest of the decade pic.twitter.com/HSFVNbzY5J — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) July 8, 2021

I bet when they wrote it, they never guessed it would end up being hooted at parliament by the disappointing result of an evening of hate-sex between a dalek and a pendulum https://t.co/Ir3dF91y06 — Russ Jones (@RussInCheshire) July 8, 2021

I couldn't possibly cringe any more than I'm cringing watching that. My loathing of the Haunted Victorian Pencil just went up a notch and I didn't even think there was any extra loathing space available… [email protected] — Sarah 'Morgenmuffel' Clark (@positivesarah) July 8, 2021

I truly believe that football is for everyone – and we should welcome anyone who wants to be part of it. It's just that, every now and again, that belief is really, really, really tested. https://t.co/Rcy6vVKXJV — Lewis Wiltshire (@LewisWiltshire) July 8, 2021

Moggy's second favourite kind of New Order 👀 https://t.co/sM0LXyUs4c — Not Andrea Jenkyns MP (@BlandreaJ) July 8, 2021

Have to say we prefer the John Barnes version… 😬 https://t.co/LXQoSSTzDA — Nat. Football Museum (@FootballMuseum) July 8, 2021

Thank you for ruining World in Motion forever https://t.co/kjxR0HE95K — Reuben 🦁 (@ReubenPinder) July 8, 2021

May a seagull peck out my eyes and a rabid fox rip off my ears in case I ever see or hear this again.

In fact…

Kill. Me. Now.https://t.co/MkN57T6MFM — Tristan Cork BLive (@TristanCorkPost) July 8, 2021

If the English team can overcome the curse that was just placed on them in this moment, I'll be very impressed. https://t.co/wXv7qvax8w — Ishaan Tharoor (@ishaantharoor) July 8, 2021

This zinger from @Ludo-Parks was somewhat bitter-sweet.

World in Motion? Not since you helped end Freedom of Movement. https://t.co/KP8Dzh2VFz — Mark (@Ludo_Parks) July 8, 2021

But Nick Harvey’s offering was simply sweet – and a little NSFW.

Having had to endure Jacob Rees-Mogg reciting the John Barnes rap from World in Motion, #TheCoughingMP eloquently expresses the thoughts of the nation. pic.twitter.com/bMu7GQZYQM — Nick Harvey (@mrnickharvey) July 8, 2021

To clear Rees-Mogg from your brain, at least temporarily, here’s the original.

