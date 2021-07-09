News

This solution to the post-Brexit lorry driver shortage will have you facepalming into next week

Poke Staff. Updated July 9th, 2021

In ‘Another Brexit bonus‘ news, the Transport Secretary, Grant Shapps, has announced plans to deal wth the shortage of HGV drivers.

For ‘temporary extension of drivers’ hours rules’, read ‘We’re letting them loose with a lorry and no sleep. What could go wrong?’.

People weren’t surprised – and they weren’t impressed, either.

If only someone could work out what happened to all the HGV drivers.

Image Nigel Tadyanehondo on Unsplash

