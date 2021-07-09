This solution to the post-Brexit lorry driver shortage will have you facepalming into next week

News

In ‘Another Brexit bonus‘ news, the Transport Secretary, Grant Shapps, has announced plans to deal wth the shortage of HGV drivers.

For ‘temporary extension of drivers’ hours rules’, read ‘We’re letting them loose with a lorry and no sleep. What could go wrong?’.

People weren’t surprised – and they weren’t impressed, either.

We're aware that Brexit hasn't worked out as we'd like, so I'm announcing that much, much tireder drivers will now be in charge of seven ton blocks of metal travelling amongst humans at 60 miles an hour. https://t.co/ynFtSPk6wE — Chris Addison💙 (@mrchrisaddison) July 7, 2021

There is a shortage of drivers so let’s let the few that are left drive into each other with exhaustion UNTIL THERE IS ONLY ONE LORRY KING! AND THEY SHALL NEVER SLEEP AND SERVE US ALL! https://t.co/TePFFkl1VO — Tiernan Douieb (@TiernanDouieb) July 7, 2021

The minister for transport there solving a transport problem by setting knackered lorry drivers loose on busy motorways https://t.co/oOP4IhLABR — James Felton (@JimMFelton) July 7, 2021

SHUT UP GRANT, WITH YOUR PROJECT FEAR! The government telling Lorry drivers to drive tired through our streets can only make us all safer! — Femi (@Femi_Sorry) July 7, 2021

BREAKING : HGV drivers to be supplied with amphetamines to combat tiredness – “Like WW2 fighter pilots” says Grant Schapps — LCD Views (@LcdViews) July 7, 2021

How it started How it's going pic.twitter.com/X0bcnkChex — Steve Peers (@StevePeers) July 7, 2021

I can confirm the relaxation of HGV driving rules to cope with the Brexit shortage will include free MDMA rations at all Welcome Break and MOTO service stations. https://t.co/OMnDvipllN pic.twitter.com/tuqLBOutfx — 🥛🇬🇧Michael Govern Ready🇬🇧🥛 (@mikegove12) July 8, 2021

If only someone could work out what happened to all the HGV drivers.

I can't understand why there is a shortage of foreign HGV drivers after we spent five years telling them to fuck off back home. https://t.co/tnvGWLLFlU — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) July 7, 2021

