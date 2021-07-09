Politics

Bernie Sanders had a savagely good explanation of Jeff Bezos’s riches

Oonagh Keating. Updated July 9th, 2021

Billionaire Jeff Bezos, founder and former CEO of Amazon, saw his fortunes mushroom to £211 billion, once lockdown curtailed people’s in-person shopping and the company was given a lucrative deal by The Pentagon.

Radio 4 asked a question.

Senator Bernie Sanders pulled no punches with this stellar response.

from Bernie Sanders GIFs via Gfycat

His comeback was well-received – by Twitter, if not by Jeff Bezos.

The senator wasn’t the only person thinking along those lines in response to Radio 4.

But this tongue-in-cheek response gave us a much-needed smile.

And he’s never so much as sniffed an avocado.

Source Bernie Sanders Image Screengrab

