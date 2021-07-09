Bernie Sanders had a savagely good explanation of Jeff Bezos’s riches
Billionaire Jeff Bezos, founder and former CEO of Amazon, saw his fortunes mushroom to £211 billion, once lockdown curtailed people’s in-person shopping and the company was given a lucrative deal by The Pentagon.
Post-CEO, Jeff Bezos Hits a New All-Time Wealth High at $211 Billion USD https://t.co/QDvFJcjRBQ
— HYPEBEAST (@HYPEBEAST) July 7, 2021
Radio 4 asked a question.
What's his secret? What made Jeff Bezos the richest man on the planet?
— BBC Radio 4 (@BBCRadio4) July 6, 2021
Senator Bernie Sanders pulled no punches with this stellar response.
Hmm… Maybe it was paying an effective tax rate of 0.98%, heading a corporation that repeatedly paid nothing in federal income tax, and underpaying workers so much they had to rely on public benefits. That sort of rampant greed might have had something to do with it. https://t.co/krlSF0IeWS
— Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) July 6, 2021
from Bernie Sanders GIFs via Gfycat
His comeback was well-received – by Twitter, if not by Jeff Bezos.
Spot on, Senator.@BernieSanders https://t.co/xRYT4tfb2u
— M. K. Bhadrakumar (@BhadraPunchline) July 7, 2021
Hard truth from Bernie! 👏 https://t.co/oZmOdkfoGU
— Dibs71 (@Dibs711) July 6, 2021
Bernie is a national treasure. https://t.co/aagTip6ahf
— Deborah (@Debforsure) July 7, 2021
The senator wasn’t the only person thinking along those lines in response to Radio 4.
Exploitation of the working class. https://t.co/wOKItU237l
— Has Jeff Bezos Decided To End World Hunger? (@HasBezosDecided) July 6, 2021
Greed, monopolization and a complete and utter disregard for the health, welfare and economic viability of his employees. Also, the American tax code helped a lot. https://t.co/nslv7WFN6w
— David Simon (@AoDespair) July 6, 2021
The richest man *above the planet https://t.co/nK1Jh5rW72
— Karl Sharro (@KarlreMarks) July 7, 2021
I think he created Amazon. https://t.co/LeSkKdniZS
— Benedict Evans (@benedictevans) July 6, 2021
But this tongue-in-cheek response gave us a much-needed smile.
jeff made coffee at HOME https://t.co/XzpOhmZRGS
— Julie Young (@juliey4) July 6, 2021
And he’s never so much as sniffed an avocado.
