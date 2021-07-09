Twitter

A Heineken advert suggested people get jabbed and the anti-vaxxer fury was off the scale

John Plunkett. Updated July 9th, 2021

We wouldn’t ordinarily bother you with a lager advert, obviously but this Heineken advert suggesting people get vaccinated prompted quite the response.

Here’s the ad, with the streamline ‘Cheers to the vaccinated. Time to join them.’

And it went straight to the head of anti-vaxxers whose fury went off the scale.

In short …

And this.

READ MORE

People shared the silly jokes they do to annoy their partner – 17 brilliant wind-ups

Source Twitter @Heineken

More from the Poke