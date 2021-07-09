A Heineken advert suggested people get jabbed and the anti-vaxxer fury was off the scale
We wouldn’t ordinarily bother you with a lager advert, obviously but this Heineken advert suggesting people get vaccinated prompted quite the response.
Here’s the ad, with the streamline ‘Cheers to the vaccinated. Time to join them.’
Cheers to the vaccinated. Time to join them. #FreshBeginnings pic.twitter.com/uKeYOWKuEH
— Heineken (@Heineken) July 8, 2021
And it went straight to the head of anti-vaxxers whose fury went off the scale.
Oh, someone fucked up in the ad department. There are so many ways this is just wrong.
But at least the younger ones will have someone to sue for vaccine damage.
— Michelle lancaster (@Michonskye) July 8, 2021
I have now drunk my last Heineken, a shame too.
— Alex (@AlexSmi88200864) July 8, 2021
I hope I live to see the entire rotten structure of the multinational corporate hegemon collapse into the fucking dirt. https://t.co/ndetAlnhjg
— John Dee (@iohndee) July 8, 2021
I’ll be celebrating unvaccinated and certainly won’t be drinking Heineken
— bobby101 (@BobbyL999) July 8, 2021
Disgusting message. Disgusting beer. https://t.co/Bg7CscBQIN
— Dr Adam Aneevit (@DrAdamAneevit) July 8, 2021
Totally failed @Heineken you made me never touch another drop of your beer!
— Chris Dakers (@ChrisDakers) July 8, 2021
So sad
Bye bye Heineken won't be drinking it ever again.#boycottHeineken https://t.co/pOlN7gGVEz
— Jaipo (every platform) (@jaipo) July 8, 2021
Deranged advert. Sick company. #BoycottHeineken permanently.
— Patrick Henningsen (@21WIRE) July 8, 2021
I thought Heineken was a drinks company advertising Heineken beer, not vaccines? Very strange. Better start drinking a different brand…….
— SamOll (@ShellDixOak) July 8, 2021
In short …
This thread is like looking into a shop window that sells simpletons
— Nick (@NickJMiles1) July 8, 2021
And this.
Everyone who’s mad about this should go buy a case of Heineken, and share videos of them dumping it down the drain. That’ll show them!
— SILLY SZN (@KyleTheRacinFan) July 8, 2021
READ MORE
People shared the silly jokes they do to annoy their partner – 17 brilliant wind-ups
Source Twitter @Heineken
More from the Poke
Stephen Miller said Joe Biden was ‘dealt a better hand’ than any president and the internet spoke as one
This solution to the post-Brexit lorry driver shortage will have you facepalming into next week