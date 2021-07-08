The Teletubbies have shocked everyone by getting vaccinated – 11 favourite responses

Twitter

With all the ‘magnetic’ people and the ‘vaccines make you wi-fi enabled’ crowd, you could be forgiven for thinking the vaccination discourse couldn’t be more weird than it is.

Enter stage left – the Teletubbies.

We’re all vaxxed! Just in time for a Tubby hot summer ☀️ Who's ready to come out & play pic.twitter.com/AtXTExaCMs — Teletubbies (@TeletubbiesHQ) July 7, 2021

Let’s take a closer look at those certificates.

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency must have given the go-ahead to a few more vaccines while we weren’t looking.

The news hit Twitter hard, for one reason or another, and this is how people reacted. It’s not all safe for work.

1.

Hell yeah motherfucker — Rob Delaney (@robdelaney) July 8, 2021

2.

new tubbylore dropped. they are susceptible to covid i repeat they suffer from and take precautions against human disease https://t.co/l6ADQK8h9p — The Author, Séamas O'Reilly (@shockproofbeats) July 7, 2021

3.

Wait, so the first couple of series of Teletubbies were set in the near future? This is more confusing than UNIT Time. https://t.co/k08nXo2RgU — Gary Bainbridge (@Gary_Bainbridge) July 8, 2021

4.

The existence of a Tubby Vax Vax implies the existence of a Tubby death count https://t.co/65J6zyFSn4 — James Felton (@JimMFelton) July 7, 2021

5.

The Teletubbies were not born in 2003. Where are the real teletubbies. Where are they. Let them speak — The Hubris Guy (@Frail_Old_Woman) July 7, 2021

6.

the teletubbies have confirmed that they are all 18 which means that they can be drafted into a war https://t.co/4h4kCoHuGO — Jeremy Kaplowitz (@jeremysmiles) July 7, 2021

7.

Teletubbies premiered in 1997. These dates of birth say "03". That implies that the Teletubbies are at least 118 years old. https://t.co/fENI5ZQt6K — Rustie (@rustie5555) July 7, 2021

8.

tfw the teletubbies are vaxxed before majority of australia https://t.co/BTifgkvIyk — courtney gould (@heyycourtt) July 8, 2021

9.

How come the teletubbies can get their second dose after 21 days (even the teletubby version of astrazeneca, where it's not recommended) but I get turned away from the walk in centre at closing time with vaccines going spare because it hasn't been 8 weeks yet https://t.co/Avu2ie6IZ6 — Tom Whyman (@HealthUntoDeath) July 7, 2021

10.

"Tubby hot summer"???? Hello!!!! it's HOT TUBBY SUMMER!!!!!!!!!! https://t.co/j9TiXK9awq — Jacob Shamsian (@JayShams) July 7, 2021

11.

This implies that the Teletubbies live on the same Earth as us, smiling baby sun and all, and I'm just not willing to accept this. https://t.co/GGUxaBalbz — Nickferatu (@nickeldoodle) July 7, 2021

Perhaps the Teletubbies aren’t the innocents they appear to be.

Not only did the Teletubbies forge a vax card by writing a day that hasn't happened yet, but it's now confirmed they're all 18. There's a lot going on here https://t.co/seYQjHKA1T pic.twitter.com/IzDKNpOO2L — DaftPina (@DaftPina) July 7, 2021

Faking it it to get to Ibiza.

READ MORE

When subtitles go wrong: Teletubbies edition

Source Teletubbies Image Screengrab, Teletubbies