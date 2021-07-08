Twitter

The Teletubbies have shocked everyone by getting vaccinated – 11 favourite responses

Poke Staff. Updated July 8th, 2021

With all the ‘magnetic’ people and the ‘vaccines make you wi-fi enabled’ crowd, you could be forgiven for thinking the vaccination discourse couldn’t be more weird than it is.

Enter stage left – the Teletubbies.

Let’s take a closer look at those certificates.

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency must have given the go-ahead to a few more vaccines while we weren’t looking.

The news hit Twitter hard, for one reason or another, and this is how people reacted. It’s not all safe for work.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

Perhaps the Teletubbies aren’t the innocents they appear to be.

Faking it it to get to Ibiza.

READ MORE

When subtitles go wrong: Teletubbies edition

Source Teletubbies Image Screengrab, Teletubbies

More from the Poke