19 funniest takedowns of Boris Johnson wearing an England shirt over his shirt and tie
You probably already spotted one or two (hundred) tweets reacting to Boris Johnson posing outside 10 Downing Street in an England shirt.
Today is the day.
Come on England! 🏴 pic.twitter.com/x4lhG92mrp
— Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) July 7, 2021
A tenner says the tags were still on it at that point.
Then it got worse, when he did this –
We're behind you @England! 🏴 pic.twitter.com/MQSUvoexkb
— Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) July 7, 2021
But it was only when he got to the match that the full horror of the ensemble was properly displayed – and these takedowns were so brutal, the ref would have been reaching for the red card.
1.
"This is the best game of soccer I've seen since um harlequins FC beat Aintree FC at the Eton Derby" pic.twitter.com/AD5LxrOPMN
— TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) July 7, 2021
2.
The suit says “I think I’m better than you” while the shirt says “I have been forced to wear this shirt” pic.twitter.com/BC7tsdhqZk
— James Felton (@JimMFelton) July 7, 2021
3.
This is why England isn’t winning the fucking grim reaper has shown up #ENGDEN pic.twitter.com/8kcd61QS6D
— emma⁷🌚 (@flowersformimi) July 7, 2021
4.
Who among us hasn't gone to a match with the shirt on and a *fucking shirt and tie underneath* pic.twitter.com/rFC7pZEbGD
— Mike Holden 💙 (@MikeHolden42) July 7, 2021
5.
I’m….BATMAN pic.twitter.com/HolXfn0GPV
— Matt Owen (@MJowen174) July 7, 2021
6.
Come on @Keir_Starmer there should be an emergency vote of no confidence based on this photo alone https://t.co/MCus6zw4MA
— HappyToast ★ (@IamHappyToast) July 7, 2021
7.
when your style icon is Kerry Mucklowe pic.twitter.com/xsRaQt9wrg
— GlennyRodge (@GlennyRodge) July 7, 2021
8.
Before and after stress drinking pints during this. pic.twitter.com/ym6Ns5eubR
— Alexander Brown (@AlexofBrown) July 7, 2021
9.
Top punditry from Gary Neville: “For the last couple of years the quality of leaders in this country has been poor”. 🔥 #ENGDEN
Exhibit A: pic.twitter.com/8Pevme2enX
— Alasdair Pinkerton (@AlPinkerton) July 7, 2021
