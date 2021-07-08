Celebrity

Roy Keane’s hilarious story of going to a Neil Diamond concert was peak Keane

John Plunkett. Updated July 8th, 2021

Neil Diamond’s Sweet Caroline has become something of an England anthem during the Euros.

Not as much as Three Lions (Football’s Coming Home) but definitely more than the actual national anthem, obviously.

So much so that ITV chatted to the singer before Wednesday night’s game, and it turned out pundit Roy Keane had been to a Neil Diamond concert. And his (brief) story about it is very funny and very Roy Keane.

Fabulous.


READ MORE

And it’s not the first time Keane’s gone viral during the Euros. Remember this?

READ MORE

Gary Neville trolled Boris Johnson while praising Gareth Southgate and people loved it

Source Twitter @sportbible

More from the Poke