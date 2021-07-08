Roy Keane’s hilarious story of going to a Neil Diamond concert was peak Keane

Celebrity

Neil Diamond’s Sweet Caroline has become something of an England anthem during the Euros.

Not as much as Three Lions (Football’s Coming Home) but definitely more than the actual national anthem, obviously.

So much so that ITV chatted to the singer before Wednesday night’s game, and it turned out pundit Roy Keane had been to a Neil Diamond concert. And his (brief) story about it is very funny and very Roy Keane.

“Roy’s been to a Neil Diamond concert…” “Yeah, about 10 years ago. I ended up arguing with the woman next to me – she kept singing the songs out loud, so I ended up in a bit of a trouble that night. But brilliant concert!” 🤣 Classic Roy Keane 😆#ITVFootball | #Euro2020 pic.twitter.com/TH8G9KSKdr — ITV Football (@itvfootball) July 7, 2021

Fabulous.

Roy Keane is absolute gold 🤣🤣 — .JJ_Speaks. (@Mmkahgdg) July 7, 2021



And it’s not the first time Keane’s gone viral during the Euros. Remember this?

“Why would you want to speak to an opposition player for over 20 minutes? I don’t care if he’s your club team-mate or not – I very rarely speak to anybody for over five minutes!” 🤐 🗣Roy Keane's thoughts on Mount and Chilwell's chat with Gilmour#ENG | #ITVFootball | #Euro2020 pic.twitter.com/3hg3xjljQG — ITV Football (@itvfootball) June 22, 2021

