Priti Patel said ‘football’s coming home’ and the takedowns were predictably brutal – 9 winners

Home Secretary Priti Patel was keen to share her enthusiasm and excitement after England’s epic 2-1 win over Denmark, just like she did after their 4-0 rout of Ukraine.

And her latest tweet, you won’t be surprised to learn, went just as well as that one did.

We’ve read all the responses – well, quite a lot of them – so you don’t have to and these 9 all hit the back of the net.

You made it clear you don't support them. If you had your way half the team wouldn't even be here. At least have the courage of your dreadful convictions. https://t.co/MbBstdDchs — Ian Dunt (@IanDunt) July 8, 2021

The asylum seeker she’s screaming at has been cropped out. https://t.co/NHO1c1gddB — Chris Addison💙 (@mrchrisaddison) July 7, 2021

Gesture politics https://t.co/mWZ257nkwn — Jess Phillips MP (@jessphillips) July 7, 2021

Let’s hope it doesn’t arrive in a dinghy, with refugees using shovels as oars – otherwise you will presumably deploy the Royal Navy to stop it from coming home. That’ll be a tricky one for your conference speech. https://t.co/5opKtLhOku — Matthew d'Ancona (@MatthewdAncona) July 8, 2021

'Priti Patel has said she does not support England football players taking the knee in protest of racism and that fans have the right to boo them at matches.' Pick a side, Priti. https://t.co/1rDGoPTPcz — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) July 7, 2021

don't support the team if you don't support the players https://t.co/cPH4cxIQzo pic.twitter.com/3xOAzqyEJd — Grace Robertson 🏳️‍⚧️ (@GraceOnFootball) July 7, 2021

If football was coming home the British government would try to deport it. https://t.co/tOWwUip3AG — Musa Okwonga (@Okwonga) July 7, 2021

Patel watching the ending of Marley & Me pic.twitter.com/0rmnXTPgyN — joe heenan (@joeheenan) July 8, 2021

It’s so wild cause your policies and views wouldn’t have allowed someone like Raheem Sterling into the country. https://t.co/kdw9CkuoDr — Ole Gunnar Scamskjær (@Nigerianscamsss) July 7, 2021

