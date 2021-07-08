People shared the silly jokes they do to annoy their partner – 17 brilliant wind-ups

Life

It all began when writer Sophie Benoit – @1followernodad – said this over on Twitter.

Literally nothing on earth is better than repeatedly doing a bit your partner doesn’t like — Sophia Benoit (@1followernodad) June 27, 2020

And it got people sharing the jokes and silly things they do that wind up their partner (in the nicest, funniest kind of way, obviously).

Here are 17 absolute crackers.

1.

Whenever my wife comes into the room when I’m working I respond with “How did you get past security?” — Rich James (@twofirstuk) June 27, 2020

2.

For three months of home office during lockdown, every day I’d wake up at 8:57, exclaim “darling I’m going to be late for work!” And subsequently shout “don’t worry, I made it!” From the kitchen at 9:00 — Alex Eadie (@AlexEadie12) June 27, 2020

3.

Whenever my wife mentions being gay, I scream “YOU’RE GAY???!” at her, as if I’ve just learnt it for the first time — Brona C. Titley (@bronactitley) June 27, 2020

4.

We drive by a farm with miniature horses and I always say, “man, those horses are far away!” And it never gets a laugh (except for me, hysterically, on the inside) — Chris Rohde (@chrisrohde) June 27, 2020

5.

My preferred method is “the parrot”:

H: Ooh, the table is a bit lobsided…

M: YOU’RE a bit lobsided

Repeat with literally any negative comment on an inanimate object..

Tho in my defence, he’s incapable of buying a cucumber without thrusting it at me… in public or otherwise 🤷‍♀️ — Vonny (@Its_me_Von) June 27, 2020

6.

When one of us has misplaced our phone, the other will say “I’ll call it for you”, then stand up and shout “Phone?! Where are you?” — AJ (@alicemur) June 27, 2020

7.

Every 3 months or so I reference something important my wife needs to see on my phone, and when I show it to her it is just a picture of the aliens from Mars attacks — DougTector (@DougTector) June 27, 2020

8.

Whenever my mom calls my dad, he always picks up with “I told you never to call me at this number!” After 35 years of marriage, she lovingly ignores him. — Thoroughly Modern Manda (@anthroflutist) June 27, 2020

9.