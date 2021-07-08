This motion activated sprinkler is very funny and effective home security

Videos

If you’re on the lookout for the next level of home security, then look no further than this.

It’s a motion activated sprinkler system that was shared by AhabJL over on Reddit and now everyone wants one.

And just a few of the comments it prompted.

‘The final tuft of water broke me, amazing idea, perfect execution.’

Cheeseornothing ‘That’s what I laughed at. It was very much a “and stay out!” But from a sprinkler.’

pocketfullofuranium ‘That’s some Walter White shit right there.’

RebelliousSoup ‘How are you gonna try to be a criminal and can’t even get past a little water? If you’re gonna do something, give it your all.’

TheRynoceros ‘Most criminals are there because they thought it would be easy. Water, light, sound, scarecrow – will deter most criminals. Since most are losers. Very few strive to be the best.’

dahecksman ‘Boil up some ghost peppers and throw the juice in there.’

Thud2

Steady on.

Source Reddit u/AhabJL