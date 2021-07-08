News

England’s semi-final against Denmark was quite the emotional rollercoaster – 31+ fantastic reactions

Poke Staff. Updated July 8th, 2021

England men’s team have beaten Denmark in the semi-finals of Euro 2020, catapulting them into the final of a major tournament for the first time in 55 years.

The build-up started on Twitter long before ITV’s pundits came on air, and here are a few of the things people were saying ahead of kick-off.

The party atmosphere took a hit early on, when so-called England fans booed during the Danish national anthem and the England team taking the knee.

The highs and lows of the tense game played out online, with these tweets painting a very entertaining picture of the action.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

Article Pages: 1 2

More from the Poke