England’s semi-final against Denmark was quite the emotional rollercoaster – 31+ fantastic reactions

England men’s team have beaten Denmark in the semi-finals of Euro 2020, catapulting them into the final of a major tournament for the first time in 55 years.

The build-up started on Twitter long before ITV’s pundits came on air, and here are a few of the things people were saying ahead of kick-off.

Got a good “It’s coming home” tweet lined up for if England win. — Richard K Herring (@Herring1967) July 7, 2021

Why are we playing the Danes at Wembley, where they beat us last time, and not Stamford Bridge, where we have a near 1000-year history of beating them?#ENGDEN — David QC (@DavidMuttering) July 7, 2021

going through some great moments in English football history to warm up, Platt scoring against Belgium, Gascoigne v Scotland, Steve McLaren being interviewed and doing a dutch accent — joe (@mutablejoe) July 7, 2021

Loads of people jumping on the bandwagon and pretending to like football ahead of tonight’s World Cup semi final. Come on England 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #ENGDEN — Ben Turner Comedian (@benturnercomedy) July 7, 2021

I've just checked in with Jordan Henderson to make sure he remembers his shin-pads tonight. He said the kit men sort all that out for us. I said Oh yeah, I remember now. He said Ok James. I said Cheers Jordan. — Boring James Milner (@BoringMilner) July 7, 2021

All the best to Denmark with all the Danish past tries — Milton Jones (@themiltonjones) July 7, 2021

The party atmosphere took a hit early on, when so-called England fans booed during the Danish national anthem and the England team taking the knee.

Europe after England booed the Danish national anthem #ENGDEN pic.twitter.com/JKbHqBVZFv — Ja sir, Jeg Kan Boogie (@gavmacn) July 7, 2021

can all the nobheads booing the England players taking a knee meet up in a car park or something so that everyone can boo them — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) July 4, 2021

The highs and lows of the tense game played out online, with these tweets painting a very entertaining picture of the action.

I really love watching soccer ball. What time does the first innings end? #ENGDEN#ItsComingHome — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) July 7, 2021

“It doesn’t matter who wins as long as everyone enjoys themselves.” – Bill Shankly — Simon Blackwell (@simonblackwell) July 7, 2021

Big up to Declan Rice, he's probably running around with 20 wet iPhones in his pockets #ENGDEN — Trudi (@Trudski2012) July 7, 2021

I guess she was always going to move on. Doesn't make it any easier. pic.twitter.com/aVZGwreK7w — 🥛🇬🇧Michael Govern Ready🇬🇧🥛 (@mikegove12) July 7, 2021

As far as I'm concerned it's time to let bygones be bygones, let history be history, let the past be left firmly in the past. It's time to support our fellow Northern European compatriots. The viking age was a long time ago anyway. — Sir Stevo Timothy (@SirStevoTimothy) July 7, 2021

England fans seeing Mikkel Damsgaard score pic.twitter.com/FavcFOKwrS — ODDSbible (@ODDSbible) July 7, 2021

Remember Shaun from This Is England? This is him now. Feel old yet? pic.twitter.com/O3F1u1cVOO — No Context Brits (@NoContextBrits) July 7, 2021

GF asking if I want a cup of tea after watching England play for 45 minutes. pic.twitter.com/fUx03Ur8QY — Tokyo Sexwhale (@tokyosexwhale) July 7, 2021

Harry Maguire being marked for a corner. pic.twitter.com/GYIcrADNJz — No Context Brits (@NoContextBrits) July 7, 2021

It might very well be coming home, but it seems to be broken down in Crewe at the moment. #ENGDEN — rab livingstone (@rablivingstone) July 7, 2021

Southgate: "Do you know what to do?" Grealish: "No." Southgate: "Neither do I. Tell Sterling I said hi." pic.twitter.com/s4NR3wtS6G — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) July 7, 2021

I feel like England should hold and give but do it at the right time, they can be slow or fast but they must get to the line.

They'll always hit us and hurt us, defend and attack. But there's only one way to beat them, get round the back basically. — dan le sac 🦄💣 (@danlesac) July 7, 2021

I am now 94 years old #englandvdenmark — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) July 7, 2021

