This bizarre Ed Miliband moment from 2018 has blown up again in support of the England team

Back in 2018, the England men’s team came a fairly respectable 4th in the World Cup, with all the inevitable disappointment and recriminations that go with that.

We can’t discount the possibility that their relative success was partly inspired by this rallying cry from Ed Miliband.

Alright, we probably can.

But with England now teetering on the brink of actual hardware-winning success, the clip has been revived for the Euros team, and with all this *waves hand* going on, it doesn’t seem quite so weird now.

To some people, anyway.

We particularly enjoyed these comments.

I have an anxiety dream that begins exactly like this https://t.co/jtrP5QLUSa — julia blunck (@juliablunck1) July 7, 2021

all i’ll say is ed miliband is still in the shadow cabinet…pic.twitter.com/WLGgrJS3cP — David Chipakupaku 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇿🇲 (@David_Chippa) July 7, 2021

I saw this and thought "Hahaha I thought that was Ed Miliband for a second there…! Oh wait… it is!" Would love a bit of this chaos with Ed Miliband right now over what's lurking around in Number 10 https://t.co/r1H0FQcBlD — Nadine Batchelor-Hunt (@nadinebh_) July 7, 2021

the prime minister we could've had https://t.co/NF2rTb9chS — Tara Jane O’Reilly (@tarajaneoreilly) July 7, 2021

However hard you may be cringing right now, remember – it could have been a lot worse.

