This bizarre Ed Miliband moment from 2018 has blown up again in support of the England team
Back in 2018, the England men’s team came a fairly respectable 4th in the World Cup, with all the inevitable disappointment and recriminations that go with that.
We can’t discount the possibility that their relative success was partly inspired by this rallying cry from Ed Miliband.
Alright, we probably can.
But with England now teetering on the brink of actual hardware-winning success, the clip has been revived for the Euros team, and with all this *waves hand* going on, it doesn’t seem quite so weird now.
To some people, anyway.
NATIONAL ANNOUNCEMENT#ENGDEN #EURO2020 @Ed_Miliband pic.twitter.com/uuBUkMCgo1
— Tim Johns (@timoncheese) July 7, 2021
We particularly enjoyed these comments.
nOrMaL cOuNtRypic.twitter.com/QTNz8Xv7Ux
— Max Morgan 🏳️🌈🏳️⚧️ (@SpillerOfTea) July 7, 2021
I have an anxiety dream that begins exactly like this https://t.co/jtrP5QLUSa
— julia blunck (@juliablunck1) July 7, 2021
all i’ll say is ed miliband is still in the shadow cabinet…pic.twitter.com/WLGgrJS3cP
— David Chipakupaku 🏴🇿🇲 (@David_Chippa) July 7, 2021
I saw this and thought "Hahaha I thought that was Ed Miliband for a second there…! Oh wait… it is!"
Would love a bit of this chaos with Ed Miliband right now over what's lurking around in Number 10 https://t.co/r1H0FQcBlD
— Nadine Batchelor-Hunt (@nadinebh_) July 7, 2021
the prime minister we could've had https://t.co/NF2rTb9chS
— Tara Jane O’Reilly (@tarajaneoreilly) July 7, 2021
However hard you may be cringing right now, remember – it could have been a lot worse.
