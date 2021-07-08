Twitter

This bizarre Ed Miliband moment from 2018 has blown up again in support of the England team

Poke Staff. Updated July 8th, 2021

Back in 2018, the England men’s team came a fairly respectable 4th in the World Cup, with all the inevitable disappointment and recriminations that go with that.

We can’t discount the possibility that their relative success was partly inspired by this rallying cry from Ed Miliband.

Alright, we probably can.

But with England now teetering on the brink of actual hardware-winning success, the clip has been revived for the Euros team, and with all this *waves hand* going on, it doesn’t seem quite so weird now.

To some people, anyway.

We particularly enjoyed these comments.

However hard you may be cringing right now, remember – it could have been a lot worse.

