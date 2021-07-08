9 favourite things people said about the England fan who took riding on a bus very literally indeed

Videos

Out of all the millions of England fans celebrating the team’s epic 2-1 Euros semi-final win over Denmark, one in particular went viral.

He went viral because he did this, in a video that wildly viral after it was posted on Twitter by @AmariBailey.

Wembley’s a mess pic.twitter.com/snOoVV6vRb — Raheem Sterling Stan Account (@AmariBailey) July 7, 2021

And it prompted no end of comments, as you might imagine. Here are our 9 favourites.

1.

One way to go home pic.twitter.com/IJaZibbOGJ — Harry Cole (@MrHarryCole) July 8, 2021

2.

I’m saying it again if England win on Sunday the uk will BREAK!!!! 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/5rsNbVfBsX — BrickByBrick (@SWaveyInDaCut) July 7, 2021

3.

but if someone didn’t have their oyster the driver will turn off the engine and have a intense stand off for up to 1 hour https://t.co/MmvPixLfUq — Bentley 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@odzNGU) July 7, 2021

4.

I wanna feel something so passionately that I’ll ride along the outside of a double decker bus https://t.co/KlVc5rzZfz — vic (@victoriasanusi) July 8, 2021

5.

Do not go gentle into that good night.

Rage, rage against the dying of the light.pic.twitter.com/86QmMDnULB — Matthew Champion (@matthewchampion) July 8, 2021

6.

It’s fine he was going to Willesden anyway — #football (@The_Rover) July 7, 2021

7.

Busman usually stops if someone’s shopping bags are slightly in the aisle, he’s DONE done😭 — Sasha 🇲🇪 (@eurotrashsash) July 7, 2021

8.

pic.twitter.com/PhoIwxSquK This is the most English thing I’ve ever seen — Tara Jane O’Reilly (@tarajaneoreilly) July 7, 2021

9.

Iain Duncan Smith: "It's time to end lockdown. It's time we trusted the common sense of the British people". https://t.co/VTw4JiSmmH — Ian Martin (@IanMartin) July 8, 2021

Don’t try this at home. Or on a bus.

Source Twitter @AmariBailey