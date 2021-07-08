9 favourite things people said about the England fan who took riding on a bus very literally indeed
Out of all the millions of England fans celebrating the team’s epic 2-1 Euros semi-final win over Denmark, one in particular went viral.
He went viral because he did this, in a video that wildly viral after it was posted on Twitter by @AmariBailey.
Wembley’s a mess pic.twitter.com/snOoVV6vRb
— Raheem Sterling Stan Account (@AmariBailey) July 7, 2021
And it prompted no end of comments, as you might imagine. Here are our 9 favourites.
1.
One way to go home pic.twitter.com/IJaZibbOGJ
— Harry Cole (@MrHarryCole) July 8, 2021
2.
I’m saying it again if England win on Sunday the uk will BREAK!!!! 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/5rsNbVfBsX
— BrickByBrick (@SWaveyInDaCut) July 7, 2021
3.
but if someone didn’t have their oyster the driver will turn off the engine and have a intense stand off for up to 1 hour https://t.co/MmvPixLfUq
— Bentley 🏴 (@odzNGU) July 7, 2021
4.
I wanna feel something so passionately that I’ll ride along the outside of a double decker bus https://t.co/KlVc5rzZfz
— vic (@victoriasanusi) July 8, 2021
5.
Do not go gentle into that good night.
Rage, rage against the dying of the light.pic.twitter.com/86QmMDnULB
— Matthew Champion (@matthewchampion) July 8, 2021
6.
It’s fine he was going to Willesden anyway
— #football (@The_Rover) July 7, 2021
7.
Busman usually stops if someone’s shopping bags are slightly in the aisle, he’s DONE done😭
— Sasha 🇲🇪 (@eurotrashsash) July 7, 2021
8.
pic.twitter.com/PhoIwxSquK This is the most English thing I’ve ever seen
— Tara Jane O’Reilly (@tarajaneoreilly) July 7, 2021
9.
Iain Duncan Smith: "It's time to end lockdown. It's time we trusted the common sense of the British people". https://t.co/VTw4JiSmmH
— Ian Martin (@IanMartin) July 8, 2021
Don’t try this at home. Or on a bus.
Source Twitter @AmariBailey
