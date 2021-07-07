This tale of a mum who vacuums in a leopard outfit is a proper jaw dropper

Weird World

This story of a mum’s unusual tactic for getting her kids to tidy up after themselves her went viral – wildly viral – and it’s surely the most bizarre story you’ll read this week.

She does the vacuuming dressed in a leopard outfit because, well, probably best you have a read for yourself in the story shared by @BoiSimmer over on Twitter.

And here it is in full.

This sounds like the plot of a horror movie — laura (@lauraherselfa) July 5, 2021

what bizarre emotional abuse. what alarmingly odd psychological torture. what extraordinarily weird adults that must breed. i don’t know why im laughing. i don’t. know. why. — K Thnx (they/them)⚧ (@clawfulneutral) July 6, 2021

You either hire a cleaning lady or live long enough to become the leopard woman. — Chris Sawyer (@HarpyFeathers) July 6, 2021

But like, aside from the funny post, I hate parenting tactics that involve intentionally lying to or especially scarring your child. — Jumpie Studios VA | Black Lives Still Matter (@JumpieStudios) July 6, 2021

Don’t have nightmares. And definitely don’t try this at home.

