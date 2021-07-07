Weird World

This tale of a mum who vacuums in a leopard outfit is a proper jaw dropper

Poke Staff. Updated July 7th, 2021

This story of a mum’s unusual tactic for getting her kids to tidy up after themselves her went viral – wildly viral – and it’s surely the most bizarre story you’ll read this week.

She does the vacuuming dressed in a leopard outfit because, well, probably best you have a read for yourself in the story shared by @BoiSimmer over on Twitter.

And here it is in full.

And here are just a few of the many things people said about it.

Don’t have nightmares. And definitely don’t try this at home.

READ MORE

These 27 funny parenting tweets go out to mums and dads everywhere

Source Twitter @BoiSimmer

More from the Poke