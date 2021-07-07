‘There are two types of dogs’ hilariously nails it in 13 seconds flat

Videos

If you only watch one funny dog video this week, make it this one, a fabulous illustration of the two types of dogs, shared by Redditor __Dawn__Amber__.

We have a feeling we’ll be watching that for most of today.

And here are just a few of the many things people had to say about it.

‘The one golden with his back turned as if he is offended cracks me up 😂’

amberlc002 ‘No eye contact is actually a good strategy – like when a teacher asks a question and you dont know the answer look away.’

SubredditObama ‘It’s like PE for dogs.’

groundbreakingbunny ‘”Fuckin idiots.” That golden retriever, probably.’

dudenotcool

READ MORE

Cheeky monkey robs a security guard in broad daylight and it’s 13 seconds well spent

Source Reddit u/__Dawn__Amber__