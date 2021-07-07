‘There are two types of dogs’ hilariously nails it in 13 seconds flat
If you only watch one funny dog video this week, make it this one, a fabulous illustration of the two types of dogs, shared by Redditor __Dawn__Amber__.
We have a feeling we’ll be watching that for most of today.
And here are just a few of the many things people had to say about it.
‘The one golden with his back turned as if he is offended cracks me up 😂’
amberlc002
‘No eye contact is actually a good strategy – like when a teacher asks a question and you dont know the answer look away.’
SubredditObama
‘It’s like PE for dogs.’
groundbreakingbunny
‘”Fuckin idiots.” That golden retriever, probably.’
dudenotcool
READ MORE
Cheeky monkey robs a security guard in broad daylight and it’s 13 seconds well spent
Source Reddit u/__Dawn__Amber__
More from the Poke
Comeback of the day
A former MEP’s trolling of the Spanish football team was a spectacular own goal