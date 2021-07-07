Videos

‘There are two types of dogs’ hilariously nails it in 13 seconds flat

John Plunkett. Updated July 7th, 2021

If you only watch one funny dog video this week, make it this one, a fabulous illustration of the two types of dogs, shared by Redditor __Dawn__Amber__.

We have a feeling we’ll be watching that for most of today.

And here are just a few of the many things people had to say about it.

‘The one golden with his back turned as if he is offended cracks me up 😂’
amberlc002

‘No eye contact is actually a good strategy – like when a teacher asks a question and you dont know the answer look away.’
SubredditObama

‘It’s like PE for dogs.’
groundbreakingbunny

‘”Fuckin idiots.” That golden retriever, probably.’
dudenotcool

Source Reddit u/__Dawn__Amber__

