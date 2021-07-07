This restaurant owner had the best response to a malicious review

Life

While review sites are really useful when you want to buy something expensive, book a holiday or visit a restaurant, attraction or hotel for the first time, they’re also wide open to abuse.

This is one of those occasions.

‘Trash’ is definitely not one for the advertising campaign. In case you were wondering, the poster had edited their review to reference this comeback from the owner.

Ouch. Give that person a bucket of aloe vera for the burn.

This is what Redditors thought of it all.

sammmidee I wish I knew what restaurant this was so I could visit it, give it my business, and rate it 5 stars.

WhoWantsPizzza I wish I could find it but I was looking at reviews for a coffeeshop that had recently changed ownership. Someone gave them a bad review saying how theyve changed and cheaped out on ingredients. Specifically called them out for mixing cream and milk into a pitcher instead of serving actual half and half. The owner replied that half and half is half milk, half cream…

ElectionAssistance I got a one star review because we weren’t open. By “not open” I mean “under construction”

Alphard428 If it’s any consolation, 1 star reviews are usually really stupid to anyone reading them. Not really small-business, but every time I see a 1 star review that’s like “this 800 page textbook had 20 typos in it; 1 star” I just roll my eyes.

HakunaYourTatas1234 The customer isnt always right. Sometimes the customer is an asshole.

The whole review system got the thumbs down from u/LA-Matt.

‘Yelp is a horrible thing. As a consumer, I don’t trust a damn thing about it, because of stuff like this OP, and also because a Taco Bell often has the same rating/number of stars as a legitimate Michelin star restaurant. Lol.’

At least it feeds the Reddit forums.

