Our top 10 new funny tweets about the pandemic

Twitter

There’s been a lot to unpack with the looser approach to coronavirus on the horizon, especially as it’s been announced in the same breath as ‘50,000 cases a day by the 19th’ and ‘100,000 cases a day by the end of the month.’

Is it any wonder that people need to joke about it to cope?

Here are 10 of the funniest takes.

1.

The Tories: The British public will use their common sense when it comes to fighting this virus The British public: pic.twitter.com/32NwLl5iQp — joe heenan (@joeheenan) July 5, 2021

2.

I am going to continue to wear a mask, my face is worthy of a paywall — Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) July 4, 2021

3.

I'm going to keep wearing my mask simply because it'll be easier than trying to relearn the habit after restrictions are reinstated once government ministers are back from their holidays abroad — Chris 🌈 PapaGlitch (@_Papaglitch_) July 5, 2021

4.

Attending large gatherings after July 19th: pic.twitter.com/vwv7khF4W4 — Sam. (@SamAIex) July 5, 2021

5.

“While everyone wants to get back to normal, maybe sensible restrictions are necessary until everyone is fully vaccinated”

“You LOVE lockdown”

“The science says-“

“Lockdown isn’t going to shag you, mate”

“I-“

“You and lockdown, sitting in a tree” pic.twitter.com/R0Qv4SNxTN — James Felton (@JimMFelton) July 6, 2021

6.

CDC UPDATE:

The Delta variant is now more infectious than the chorus to Cotton-Eyed Joe. — WOODROW PEEL (@WoodyLuvsCoffee) July 6, 2021

7.

Why is it called "Roadmap out of Lockdown" and not "Road to De-Mask-Us?" — thedeathofbuckley (@deathofbuckley) July 1, 2021

8.

My favourite thing about anti maskers, anti vaxxers and covid deniers is how they say that lockdown is unfair but also won't do the things that could lift lockdown and then get angry that things are getting worse then moan that extra rules are mean so they ignore them and (1/72) — TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) June 28, 2021

9.

I know someone that turned their hobby into a full time business during lockdown. It was me and my hobby was ordering treats for myself off the internet. — (@pearlylondon) June 28, 2021

10.

I keep reading about people who got into great shape or stopped drinking or turned their hobby into a business during the pandemic. I did whatever the opposite of that is. — Julie Klam (@JulieKlam) June 26, 2021

BONUS:

Six weeks post-vaccine and still only two penises — TuSoon Shakur (@TuSoonShakur) June 28, 2021

READ MORE

Vaccines, ‘Freedom Day’ and giving up the mask – 14 funny takes on the pandemic

Image Joe Heenan