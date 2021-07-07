Celebrity

We regret to inform you that Morrissey’s been at it again

Oonagh Keating. Updated July 7th, 2021

If you are one of the Moz Army – a devotee of Morrissey, lead singer of The Smiths – you’ll have seen your idol’s fall from grace become ever more public, beginning as far back as the 80s.

The Jeopardy category entitled ‘Morrissey’s Dodgy Opinions’ would include:

Reggae is the glorification of black supremacy.

Chinese people are a subspecies.

His support of anti-Muslim activist, Anne-Marie Waters.

Calling out the media for mistreating Tommy Robinson.

Saying Nigel Farage would make a good prime minister.

There’s a clear pattern, yet when the Guardian suggested he held racist views, this was his mature response.

He’s back in the news again because of his views on the UK response to the pandemic, and it’s entirely the bin fire you’d expect.

Twitter had a lot of thoughts on the matter, and these were our favourites.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

Rob Delaney’s response may be the only option left for Morrissey’s remaining fans.

In a ‘shot-chaser’ sort of way –

