We regret to inform you that Morrissey’s been at it again

If you are one of the Moz Army – a devotee of Morrissey, lead singer of The Smiths – you’ll have seen your idol’s fall from grace become ever more public, beginning as far back as the 80s.

The Jeopardy category entitled ‘Morrissey’s Dodgy Opinions’ would include:

Reggae is the glorification of black supremacy. Chinese people are a subspecies. His support of anti-Muslim activist, Anne-Marie Waters. Calling out the media for mistreating Tommy Robinson. Saying Nigel Farage would make a good prime minister.

There’s a clear pattern, yet when the Guardian suggested he held racist views, this was his mature response.

Theresa May has really let herself go. pic.twitter.com/PRA1phyIJH — Curtis Stigers (@curtisstigers) October 27, 2019

He’s back in the news again because of his views on the UK response to the pandemic, and it’s entirely the bin fire you’d expect.

In a new interview conducted by his nephew, Morrissey describes the pandemic as "Con-vid" and likens government restrictions to "slavery": https://t.co/hgPwVwZWtL pic.twitter.com/yHFlDWUXzR — Consequence (@consequence) July 6, 2021

Twitter had a lot of thoughts on the matter, and these were our favourites.

1.

When Morrissey likens something to slavery, I'm none the wiser whether he means it's a bad thing or not. — Jason (@NickMotown) July 6, 2021

2.

Things which are not slavery: Precautions intended to protect people from an airborne and highly contagious virus which has killed nearly four million people in the last 18 months. https://t.co/ltqNQgOWqy — Alistair Coleman (@alistaircoleman) July 6, 2021

3.

the gravestone of morrissey is gonna read: separate the art from the artist. https://t.co/YbIKgSAeUy — Sloane (@SloaneFragment) July 6, 2021

4.

The 6 stages of being a Morrissey fan. pic.twitter.com/NwgGSLidDJ — Mike Radcliffe (@artbizness) July 6, 2021

5.

Another day, another Morrissey story that makes me feel happy that I've never owned any of his records, Smiths included. Horrible old prick. — Aidan Moffat (@AidanJohnMoffat) July 6, 2021

6.

Imagine thinking that sitting on your arse watching Netflix for 18 months is slavery. What a bulb https://t.co/Opo51Y0nct — Gwdihŵ🦉 (@youwouldknow) July 6, 2021

7.

That Morrissey interview in full. pic.twitter.com/aJShkqCzsg — Steve Blair (@UniversalExile) July 6, 2021

8.

It's just coincidence that Morrissey says something controversial when he has a new (sic) album. — lemn sissay OBE (@lemnsissay) July 6, 2021

9.

🎶There is a prick who never shuts up🎶 https://t.co/ySXalMQFwx — IT'S YOUR DECISION, DANIEL (@MrKenShabby) July 6, 2021

10.

Morrissey’s trending so here’s a topical colouring-in sheet for you. pic.twitter.com/A1KAWwmzxk — Jack Hurley (@loudribs) July 6, 2021

11.

This reminds me how much I love Johnny Marr. That man must have had the patience of a saint. — Green Mountain Bot (@GrnMtnBot) July 6, 2021

Rob Delaney’s response may be the only option left for Morrissey’s remaining fans.

What’s that? Morrissey what?? Can’t hear you; I’m listening to the Smiths.

No I will not turn it down. — Rob Delaney (@robdelaney) July 6, 2021

In a ‘shot-chaser’ sort of way –

There’s a delightful self-own in that Morrissey interview: "[Bowie] was always laughing at something, or smiling at least … I’d say something not remotely funny and he’d burst out laughing." — Elvis Buñuelo (@Mr_Considerate) July 6, 2021

via Gfycat

