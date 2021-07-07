‘If over-30s were on Love Island’ is hilariously relatable
Whether you watch it or not, you can’t help but have noticed that Love Island is back on ITV2.
And by the looks of the weather forecast right now, it might be the closest a lot of us get to seeing the sun this summer.
We mention it because comedian Emma Doran shared her vision of what the show would look like if the villa was filled with over-30s and it’s fabulous.
If over 30 year olds were on Love Island 🏝 pic.twitter.com/JNIwZLhfM8
— Emma Doran Comedian (@EmmaLouDoran) July 4, 2021
Brilliantly done.
I WANT THIS VERSION IMMEDIATELY!!! 😂😂😂 https://t.co/6QdRSYvXxe
— Gary Lamont (@G_aryLamont) July 5, 2021
If only this wasn’t absolutely spot on! 🤣 https://t.co/oGLlLx2PJr
— Dot Davies (@dotdavies1) July 5, 2021
This is all too real 🤣 https://t.co/bE3p5IzOdv
— FG (@beardedguy50) July 5, 2021
Ha ha!! Now this…. this is exactly the chat I’m after @LoveIsland https://t.co/irvnaVsFU5
— realdawnsteele (@Realdawnsteele) July 5, 2021
Omg 😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/b0KiNvH8yw
— Sara O'Neill Artist 🐚 (@SaraONeillArt) July 5, 2021
You can follow Emma – @EmmaLouDoran – on Twitter here and on Instagram over here.
Source Twitter @EmmaLouDoran
