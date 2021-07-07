‘If over-30s were on Love Island’ is hilariously relatable

Entertainment

Whether you watch it or not, you can’t help but have noticed that Love Island is back on ITV2.

And by the looks of the weather forecast right now, it might be the closest a lot of us get to seeing the sun this summer.

We mention it because comedian Emma Doran shared her vision of what the show would look like if the villa was filled with over-30s and it’s fabulous.

If over 30 year olds were on Love Island 🏝 pic.twitter.com/JNIwZLhfM8 — Emma Doran Comedian (@EmmaLouDoran) July 4, 2021

Brilliantly done.

I WANT THIS VERSION IMMEDIATELY!!! 😂😂😂 https://t.co/6QdRSYvXxe — Gary Lamont (@G_aryLamont) July 5, 2021

If only this wasn’t absolutely spot on! 🤣 https://t.co/oGLlLx2PJr — Dot Davies (@dotdavies1) July 5, 2021

This is all too real 🤣 https://t.co/bE3p5IzOdv — FG (@beardedguy50) July 5, 2021

Ha ha!! Now this…. this is exactly the chat I’m after @LoveIsland https://t.co/irvnaVsFU5 — realdawnsteele (@Realdawnsteele) July 5, 2021

Source Twitter @EmmaLouDoran