‘If over-30s were on Love Island’ is hilariously relatable

John Plunkett. Updated July 7th, 2021

Whether you watch it or not, you can’t help but have noticed that Love Island is back on ITV2.

And by the looks of the weather forecast right now, it might be the closest a lot of us get to seeing the sun this summer.

We mention it because comedian Emma Doran shared her vision of what the show would look like if the villa was filled with over-30s and it’s fabulous.

Brilliantly done.

You can follow Emma – @EmmaLouDoranon Twitter here and on Instagram over here.

Source Twitter @EmmaLouDoran

