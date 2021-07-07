Favourite 13 things people said about Boris Johnson posing with an England shirt outside Downing Street
As you might just be aware, England play Denmark in the Euros semi-finals on Wednesday with the chance of reaching their first major tournament final since 1966.
Boris Johnson is no stranger to strapping himself to the England bandwagon – remember when he stood on that giant England flag before England’s win against Ukraine?
Well now he’s taken time out from his busy schedule to pose with an England shirt outside 10 Downing Street.
Today is the day.
Come on England! 🏴 pic.twitter.com/x4lhG92mrp
— Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) July 7, 2021
And we’ve read all the replies – well, quite a lot of them – so you don’t have to and these are our 13 favourites …
1.
Just to remind everyone: Boris Johnson refused to condemn people booing England players until polling show that it was unpopular.
He’s not even a glory-supporter. He’s a focus-group fan. https://t.co/AjemeuU4Cd
— Zarah Sultana MP (@zarahsultana) July 7, 2021
2.
It's not really about him tonight, or did I miss something? https://t.co/aQpgYspO99
— Annette Dittert (@annettedittert) July 7, 2021
3.
You can tell he doesn’t watch football because he’s put his first name on the back of his shirt https://t.co/wn1L8CQYNK
— Nadine Batchelor-Hunt (@nadinebh_) July 7, 2021
4.
Have you done another picture with a Denmark shirt just to be on the safe side?
— Radioheed (@Radioheed1) July 7, 2021
5.
This you? https://t.co/4LClFVaamW pic.twitter.com/sCdla7AkG3
— James Felton (@JimMFelton) July 7, 2021
6.
how many children do you estimate you have pic.twitter.com/Zg1cWKyqpH
— Toby Earle (@TobyonTV) July 7, 2021
7.
The irony of him holding up Sterling’s number 10 though… https://t.co/SDh8wyWW5k
— Jolyon Rubinstein (@JolyonRubs) July 7, 2021
8.
You have peddled racism your whole life. You attacked our team for taking the knee.
You have absolutely no right to lay claim to the shirt number of our talisman, Raheem Sterling – someone who has overcome racism and leads by example every day
You’re a fraud
COME ON ENGLAND https://t.co/PpJ3CG2RDW
— Dave Ward (@DaveWardGS) July 7, 2021
9.
#ComeOnEngland #KickHimOut pic.twitter.com/3uQIBg37Et
— HappyToast ★ (@IamHappyToast) July 7, 2021
10.
Your suppose to put your last name on the shirt you dickhead https://t.co/BA5rO8p4sA
— Elliot 🏴🏴🏴 (@UberEatsFan_) July 7, 2021
11.
“I don’t do gesture politics”. https://t.co/rMVw7b99No
— Caerffili Vanilli🏴 (@Welshwhippet) July 7, 2021
12.
Alexander the Sad. https://t.co/NRGxlCNtY1
— Peter Reid 💙 (@reid6peter) July 7, 2021
13.
Same energy https://t.co/0XlGyzCUkA pic.twitter.com/OkMznNRlqy
— the0500 (@the0500) July 7, 2021
Also this.
Making a cameo appearance? pic.twitter.com/35gmgdUpTJ
— Shaun H (@cafc_shaun) July 7, 2021
And if you like it particularly straight talking …
Good luck England!#ENGDEN pic.twitter.com/8i4JtKGCto
— Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) July 7, 2021
