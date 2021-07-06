Robert Peston’s heartfelt riposte to Boris Johnson’s ‘Freedom Day’ is powerful stuff

News

Coronavirus restrictions are being swept away as part of Boris Johnson’s ‘Freedom Day’ later this month.

The changes, more of which are being announced today, have been welcomed by many people but have also caused huge amount of alarm and concern.

And these people’s worries were eloquently and passionately captured in this heartfelt thread by ITV political editor Robert Peston which went viral on Tuesday.

The projection from @sajidjavid that infections could surge to a record 100,000 a day in a few weeks, as all social distancing and mask-wearing regulations are removed, is especially terrifying for those whose immune systems are impaired or are clinically vulnerable in… — Robert Peston (@Peston) July 6, 2021

other ways. There are millions of these frail people. For those whose immune systems are compromised or suppressed, the efficacy of vaccines is much reduced. For others among the frail, any residual risk of becoming infected is too great, because for… — Robert Peston (@Peston) July 6, 2021

them it is literally a matter of life or death. So when you hear politicians and others talking about the important freedom to choose NOT to wear a mask and NOT to keep a respectful distance from others, note that their freedom is felt as oppression by those who… — Robert Peston (@Peston) July 6, 2021

through no fault of their own are more at risk from this awful disease. I often think about how my late wife, Siân Busby, would have felt about how Covid-19 has turned so many frail people into second class citizens, unable to be in the world properly. Her immune… — Robert Peston (@Peston) July 6, 2021

system was compromised for years by her repeated chemotherapy. That was hard enough. How she would have felt when hearing and seeing morons bang on about what a terrible thing it is to wear a mask or keep a few feet away from strangers, I shudder to think. The… — Robert Peston (@Peston) July 6, 2021

prime minister’s freedom day is day of sheer dread for far too many people. — Robert Peston (@Peston) July 6, 2021

And just a few of the things people were saying about it.

Worth reading the whole thread. A heartfelt look at what the new lifting of restrictions means to those with underlying health conditions https://t.co/4MbBaiK4vG — Armando Iannucci (@Aiannucci) July 6, 2021

This is such an important thread by @peston https://t.co/yyMBZaGpQp — Matthew d'Ancona (@MatthewdAncona) July 6, 2021

Good thread. Keep on wearing masks (unless you are exempt of course) washing your hands and giving people space. You can live your life 99% normally while doing this and it will help others to live as normally as possible as well. https://t.co/l2Pb1jabKS — Mhairi Hunter (@MhairiHunter) July 6, 2021

I so agree with @Peston on this …. and thank him for saying it https://t.co/wLQUxZWt5F — Richard Murphy (@RichardJMurphy) July 6, 2021

Powerful thread. People are saying the mask debate is a pointless 'culture war' thing. But it captures the essence of post-Brexit Conservatism; I want my freedom, and sod everyone else. https://t.co/r8LD5gqvZz — Dr. Bendor Grosvenor (@arthistorynews) July 6, 2021

