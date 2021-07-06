News

Robert Peston’s heartfelt riposte to Boris Johnson’s ‘Freedom Day’ is powerful stuff

John Plunkett. Updated July 6th, 2021

Coronavirus restrictions are being swept away as part of Boris Johnson’s ‘Freedom Day’ later this month.

The changes, more of which are being announced today, have been welcomed by many people but have also caused huge amount of alarm and concern.

And these people’s worries were eloquently and passionately captured in this heartfelt thread by ITV political editor Robert Peston which went viral on Tuesday.

And just a few of the things people were saying about it.

READ MORE

CNN compared Boris Johnson to Lord Farquaad from Shrek and it just went viral all over again

Source Twitter @Peston

More from the Poke