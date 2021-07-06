Right Said Fred ‘thanked’ people for wearing a mask – 13 too sexy takedowns

News

When the ‘Freedom Day’ concert is announced then presumably Right Said Fred will be on the must-see bill, along with Ian Brown, Van Morrison and Laurence Fox as the headline act, obviously.

We only mention this because Right Said Fred have been covidioting again on Twitter when they said this.

And it prompted all sorts of satisfying takedowns. Here are

Right said Fred accusing others of being “surplus to requirements”. The irony. — Ian Pounder Truth hurts but lies kill💙 (@IanPounder1) July 5, 2021

He's not too sexy for a ventilator https://t.co/Wl2BNZTzBw — Gayton Gomez (@gpgomez) July 5, 2021

OK. Just don’t fucking sing. — Withnail Jones (@withnailjones) July 5, 2021

Excuse me whilst I get my sewing machine out to construct a coat of many masks just to be absolutely sure. https://t.co/OOhHHZMYrx — Lisa Holdsworth (@WorksWithWords) July 5, 2021

Wow what a tweet. I wear a mask to protect myself and those around me including my kids. How selfish that I also wish to protect my colleagues and customers also. I see being anti mask is the only way to be relevant after more than 20 years of dining out on 1 song. — Christian Proctor (@ChrisProctor13) July 5, 2021

I have great faith in large numbers of people continuing to wear masks in indoor situations. The issue is that the people who don’t wear masks are more likely to be the biohazards who think vaccines make you magnetic, and go around licking Right Said Fred. — Adam Kay (@amateuradam) July 5, 2021

Masks are essential any time there’s a crowd of more than 5-6 people so I can certainly see why they might not be essential for a Right Said Fred concert — ℳatt (@matttomic) July 5, 2021

This adds another layer of complexity to my mask decision. Yes it might be socially responsible to wear a mask in a a crowded space. But on the other hand what if the person next to me is Right Said Fred and he was about to ask me to work with him, but then doesn’t? https://t.co/B6H9jjlOX9 — Daniel Finkelstein (@Dannythefink) July 6, 2021

Look guys on the 19th I will be checking what Right Said Fred say before I make ANY decisions 😌 — Rosie Holt (@RosieisaHolt) July 5, 2021

Which side are you on? The side of just about every single respected scientist, or the side of Right Said Fred, Laurence Fox and Richard Madeley?#WearAMask — Jim (@jpick2012) July 5, 2021

Crazy to think that Darren Grimes, Right Said Fred and Not-a-Doctor Gillian McKeith were the ones on the right side of history. — 🥛🇬🇧Michael Govern Ready🇬🇧🥛 (@mikegove12) July 5, 2021

And 'Right Said Fred' both say they would not.

That's the debate. https://t.co/HGkhqkzeUG — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) July 5, 2021

To conclude …

Reasons I'm going to continue wearing a mask… 1. To protect vulnerable people.

2. I usually get every cold/bug out there but haven't had a single sneeze since wearing a mask.

3. Hardly been affected by hay fever for two summers.

4. Right Said Fred will ignore me. https://t.co/YBtCejUE07 — (((Christina Wallis))) 🐝 (@xtinewallis) July 5, 2021

Or, if you prefer it short and sweet, there was this, from the Waterboys’ Mike Scott.

Wankers of the day. https://t.co/lNdQk8B1Tb — Mike Scott (@MickPuck) July 5, 2021

Whole of the loons.

