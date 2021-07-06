News

Right Said Fred ‘thanked’ people for wearing a mask – 13 too sexy takedowns

John Plunkett. Updated July 6th, 2021

When the ‘Freedom Day’ concert is announced then presumably Right Said Fred will be on the must-see bill, along with Ian Brown, Van Morrison and Laurence Fox as the headline act, obviously.

We only mention this because Right Said Fred have been covidioting again on Twitter when they said this.

And it prompted all sorts of satisfying takedowns. Here are

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

To conclude …

Or, if you prefer it short and sweet, there was this, from the Waterboys’ Mike Scott.

Whole of the loons.

Source Twitter @TheFreds

