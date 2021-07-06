Celebrity

Piers Morgan told Emma Raducanu to ‘toughen up’ and Dan Walker’s comeback was a straight sets burn

Poke Staff. Updated July 6th, 2021

As you might already have seen elsewhere, John McEnroe has come under fire for comments he made on the BBC about young British tennis star Emma Raducanu’s withdrawal from Wimbledon on Monday night.

McEnroe said the 18-year-old, who retired form her fourth round match with breathing problems, found playing in the last 16 of Wimbledon “a little too much”.

Lots of people took issue with three times Wimbledon champion, saying his comments were ‘harsh’ and ‘unfair’.

But not entirely unpredictably, one person giving McEnroe his full backing was Piers Morgan.

Which we only mention because his long time rival and erstwhile breakfast nemesis Dan Walker had the perfect response.

Straight sets victory to Walker.

READ MORE

13 satisfying times Piers Morgan was gloriously owned by Dan Walker

Source Twitter @mrdanwalker

More from the Poke