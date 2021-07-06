Piers Morgan told Emma Raducanu to ‘toughen up’ and Dan Walker’s comeback was a straight sets burn

Celebrity

As you might already have seen elsewhere, John McEnroe has come under fire for comments he made on the BBC about young British tennis star Emma Raducanu’s withdrawal from Wimbledon on Monday night.

McEnroe said the 18-year-old, who retired form her fourth round match with breathing problems, found playing in the last 16 of Wimbledon “a little too much”.

Lots of people took issue with three times Wimbledon champion, saying his comments were ‘harsh’ and ‘unfair’.

I didn’t realise John McEnroe was medically qualified or that he has X-ray vision! I hope Emma Raducanu is ok and wish her a speedy recovery. Did her country proud 🇬🇧 — Dr Alex (@DrAlexGeorge) July 5, 2021

But not entirely unpredictably, one person giving McEnroe his full backing was Piers Morgan.

McEnroe told the truth. Ms Raducuna’s a talented player but couldn’t handle the pressure & quit when she was losing badly. Not ‘brave’, just a shame. If I were her, I’d tell my fans to stop abusing McEnroe, & seek his advice on how to toughen up & become a champion like he was. https://t.co/zS06yevfav — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) July 6, 2021

Which we only mention because his long time rival and erstwhile breakfast nemesis Dan Walker had the perfect response.

How would you have judged her if she’d stormed off in a big huff? 😉 https://t.co/YOndfS9gd6 — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) July 6, 2021

Straight sets victory to Walker.

Mr Walker is seen walking away like a boss with flames and explosions erupting behind him Game set match Walker — 🌏 Adam J Lewis 🇬🇧 (@TheAdamJLewisUK) July 6, 2021

