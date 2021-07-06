Videos

Patrice Evra’s message for the England team is hilariously on-brand

Oonagh Keating. Updated July 6th, 2021

As the England players prepare for their quarter-final match against Denmark on Wednesday, they’ll be aware of the hopes and wishes of football fans across the country, but they’re probably too busy playing with inflatable pool unicorns to let it get to them.

We can only hope that someone is passing them any good luck messages that come in, because if anything can help them get into a winning mindset, it’s this characteristically eccentric performance from former Manchester United player, Patrice Evra.

He can get away with supporting England now that France has been knocked out.

People loved it.

EUROs Tweet spoke the truth.

And long may it continue.

Source Patrice Evra

