Patrice Evra’s message for the England team is hilariously on-brand

Videos

As the England players prepare for their quarter-final match against Denmark on Wednesday, they’ll be aware of the hopes and wishes of football fans across the country, but they’re probably too busy playing with inflatable pool unicorns to let it get to them.

We just cannot get enough of these @BukayoSaka87 images! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/ne4RLwwZtJ — England (@England) July 4, 2021

We can only hope that someone is passing them any good luck messages that come in, because if anything can help them get into a winning mindset, it’s this characteristically eccentric performance from former Manchester United player, Patrice Evra.

He can get away with supporting England now that France has been knocked out.

People loved it.

If we win on Wednesday I swear I'm going to be out on the street shouting "the fish is alive!!!!" over and over… https://t.co/p9Mukib3ee — (((Dan Hodges))) (@DPJHodges) July 6, 2021

He’s off his head and I love him 👍 — BoylePete1970 (@BPete1970) July 5, 2021

I very much enjoy that Patrice Evra has lived in England for a decade on and off but his understanding of the country is still just fish and chips. https://t.co/x3AuipXOFJ — Grace Robertson 🏳️‍⚧️ (@GraceOnFootball) July 5, 2021

EUROs Tweet spoke the truth.

And long may it continue.

READ MORE

Patrice Evra applauded a fellow World Cup pundit’s analysis – 11 favourite responses online

Source Patrice Evra Image Screengrab