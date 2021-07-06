Laurence Fox’s anti-mask version of The Drugs Don’t Work is every bit as bad as you’d expect

Pics

Although it has announced a very likely end to all legal requirements apart from self-isolating after a positive Covid test, the government is still conducting tests to determine the safety of large-capacity events.

One of these is the upcoming Tramlines Festival in Sheffield, which was expected to feature The Verve’s former frontman, Richard Ashcroft, who has pulled out due to his refusal to play gigs at venues with any coronavirus restrictions.

He shared his decision on Instagram.

Tweeters weighed in on the stance.

In hindsight it's unsurprising that a man who was once filmed walking through London bashing into people has no consideration for the public. https://t.co/wSGx6Vv7eN — Simon Price (@simon_price01) July 6, 2021

The drugs didn't work, apparently https://t.co/uaN3BDlZFl — Andrew Fitzpatrick (@amonsterd) July 5, 2021

All over the place bands/artists complaining about not being able to play venues, Richard Ashcroft 'I won't perform under Govt. Restrictions' joining Ian Brown in the super group The Bellends. — The Coffin Guy (@Baz69) July 5, 2021

However, the most attention-grabbing reaction was that of former actor and failed London Mayoral candidate, Laurence Fox, who was ‘inspired’ to produce this adaptation of The Verve’s hit, The Drugs Don’t Work.

In honour of Richard Ashcroft who is pulling out of festivals which promote medical apartheid. https://t.co/eOmC7EBVtq pic.twitter.com/jY2yMygjwG — Laurence Fox ✌🏼🇬🇧✌🏼 (@LozzaFox) July 5, 2021

We’re not sure how murdering a classic contributes to the discourse, but there you go.

There were even more responses to the song than to Ashcroft’s statement – and these were our favourites.

Laurence Fox (tunelessly) reworking The Drugs Don't Work into "Your masks don't work / they just make you woke" is, well, peak Twitter 2021 https://t.co/Z6h6uy2oSn — Harry Wallop (@hwallop) July 5, 2021

APOLOGY: I'm sorry, I'm afraid I'd underestimated Laurence Fox. He's not just a bad actor, he's a bad musician too. https://t.co/H7BqodTRMU — Steve Clark (@steveclarkuk) July 5, 2021

Apparently singing in tune is cultural Marxism 🤪 https://t.co/rJ2fv7n8VQ — John Spiers (@squeezyjohn) July 5, 2021

It's easy to criticise Lawrence Fox. That's it . It's easy, watch the video – he does all the heavy lifting. https://t.co/ZNhklq6wRP — The Corn Poppy 💙 (@phil_oates) July 5, 2021

Imagine being the Lidl Chris Martin. https://t.co/ZkSz3ZZihi — Jimmy Hell (@PlayersTrombone) July 5, 2021

To sum up –

As if things aren't bad enough it's all inspired Lozza Fox to start singing again — Otto English (@Otto_English) July 5, 2021

