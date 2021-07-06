Celebrity

Gary Lineker owned Piers Morgan for criticising Emma Raducanu and it just gets better and better

John Plunkett. Updated July 6th, 2021

It turns out Dan Walker isn’t the only person owning Piers Morgan today after the former Good Morning Britain presenter suggested 18-year-old British tennis star Emma Raducanu needed to toughen up.

Morgan said Raducanu, who retired from her fourth round match at Wimbledon with breathing problems, ‘couldn’t handle the pressure and quit when she was losing badly’.

It caught the eye of Gary Lineker, who responded in the best way possible.

And it got even better when Morgan decided to bite back. Here’s what happened next.

Boom.

And just in case you didn’t recognise that last photo shared by Morgan, it’s from Soccer Aid 2019 which Morgan’s team won on penalties. He didn’t actually play in it, obviously. He was the manager.

Last word to @EmmaRaducanu herself.

