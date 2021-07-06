Gary Lineker owned Piers Morgan for criticising Emma Raducanu and it just gets better and better
It turns out Dan Walker isn’t the only person owning Piers Morgan today after the former Good Morning Britain presenter suggested 18-year-old British tennis star Emma Raducanu needed to toughen up.
Morgan said Raducanu, who retired from her fourth round match at Wimbledon with breathing problems, ‘couldn’t handle the pressure and quit when she was losing badly’.
McEnroe told the truth. Ms Raducuna’s a talented player but couldn’t handle the pressure & quit when she was losing badly. Not ‘brave’, just a shame. If I were her, I’d tell my fans to stop abusing McEnroe, & seek his advice on how to toughen up & become a champion like he was. https://t.co/zS06yevfav
— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) July 6, 2021
It caught the eye of Gary Lineker, who responded in the best way possible.
Happens to the best of us, even those that aren’t suffering from a possible injury or illness. https://t.co/aHWn72UR9P pic.twitter.com/Uu66luPOpp
— Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) July 6, 2021
And it got even better when Morgan decided to bite back. Here’s what happened next.
Or just crapping oneself on the big stage, Jugs… 😱 https://t.co/1VazEeDK4G
— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) July 6, 2021
Yes, being on the big stage, crapping yourself or otherwise, is something you’ll never achieve. https://t.co/vqCeBqdpHU
— Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) July 6, 2021
😎 https://t.co/fdr0Qz43Wg pic.twitter.com/63MWXrNH5j
— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) July 6, 2021
Take it all back. You won a charity match. Well played. https://t.co/oXhKlVSvHY
— Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) July 6, 2021
Boom.
And just in case you didn’t recognise that last photo shared by Morgan, it’s from Soccer Aid 2019 which Morgan’s team won on penalties. He didn’t actually play in it, obviously. He was the manager.
— Tom Elliott (@tomdom_93) July 6, 2021
Last word to @EmmaRaducanu herself.
thank you for the support❤️ pic.twitter.com/C47TTvOQK9
— Emma Raducanu (@EmmaRaducanu) July 6, 2021
READ MORE
Piers Morgan told Emma Raducanu to ‘toughen up’ and Dan Walker’s comeback was a straight sets burn
Source Twitter @GaryLineker
More from the Poke
Takedown of the day
Robert Peston’s heartfelt riposte to Boris Johnson’s ‘Freedom Day’ is powerful stuff