CNN compared Boris Johnson to Lord Farquaad from Shrek and it just went viral all over again

John Plunkett. Updated July 6th, 2021

CNN became a past master at calling out Donald Trump during his four years in the White House and often did it in the most satisfying way possible.

It did something similar with Boris Johnson last year, at the beginning of his belated response to the coronavirus.

And a day after the prime minister confirmed details of his so-called ‘Freedom Day’, the clip is going viral all over again after it was shared by @TimWalker on Twitter.

With Boris Johnson’s relaxation of coronavirus restrictions announced this week, the comparison with Shrek’s Lord Farquaad is as grimly relevant, perhaps more so, than it was first time round.

