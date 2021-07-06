This American’s attempt to dump on Socialism was a geographical cringefest

Weird World

Americans have a bit of a reputation for being clueless when it comes to having knowledge of any country other than their own.

Now, we’re not saying that the reputation is anything other than a lazy stereotype, but exchanges like this one on Facebook definitely don’t help.

This is what riled the American in question.

Regardless of whether you think Italy is a socialist country, this is where the conversation went.

That would be quite the hop.

Whether it was the flag or the image that caused the confusion, we can’t say, but Redditors had a few thoughts on the error.

Somebody had to say it, and it ended up being u/McSquidgypants –

‘But what have the Romans ever done for us?’

