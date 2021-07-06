‘America explained to Non-Americans’ is picture perfect
Comic and game creator, The Oatmeal – or Matthew Inman, in the real world – has taken the time to create this handy potted guide to America for those of us not from the ‘Land of the Free’.
Here’s are his – sometimes NSFW – revelations.
Thread pic.twitter.com/IZNslGBWPS
— The Oatmeal (@Oatmeal) July 4, 2021
And because it was Independence Day when The Oatmeal posted it, they added this message.
— The Oatmeal (@Oatmeal) July 4, 2021
It’s a bit like getting an anniversary card from an ex on the date they threw your clothes onto the street in a binbag and changed the locks. Thanks, though.
It clearly went down well with tweeters, if these reactions are anything to go by.
All is much clearer now. https://t.co/80YjmRqRrw
— Andy Stark All Along 🏳️🌈🏴 (@andymstark) July 4, 2021
Hilarious 👇🏻 https://t.co/Wbl3wsh2C6
— Andres Lopez Josenge (@aljosenge) July 4, 2021
This whole thread explains so much – Pray to our Lord and Saviour Steve Rogers Christ 😂 https://t.co/KoGJ2zupyq pic.twitter.com/4OMxQsaCyl
— Helen 💙 (@akkie42) July 5, 2021
Yep. Pretty much sums it up. No hate for America tho. It's just that their culture is great and crazy sometimes https://t.co/EEZXkJ3qA9
— Nakki1305 (@Nakki1305) July 4, 2021
BeerandCrosswords may have overshared.
I may have peed a little while reading this… https://t.co/VifJST5EQP
— BeerandCrosswords (@beerandxwords) July 4, 2021
You can also find The Oatmeal on Instagram and Facebook.
