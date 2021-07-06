‘America explained to Non-Americans’ is picture perfect

Pics

Comic and game creator, The Oatmeal – or Matthew Inman, in the real world – has taken the time to create this handy potted guide to America for those of us not from the ‘Land of the Free’.

Here’s are his – sometimes NSFW – revelations.

And because it was Independence Day when The Oatmeal posted it, they added this message.

It’s a bit like getting an anniversary card from an ex on the date they threw your clothes onto the street in a binbag and changed the locks. Thanks, though.

It clearly went down well with tweeters, if these reactions are anything to go by.

All is much clearer now. https://t.co/80YjmRqRrw — Andy Stark All Along 🏳️‍🌈🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@andymstark) July 4, 2021

This whole thread explains so much – Pray to our Lord and Saviour Steve Rogers Christ 😂 https://t.co/KoGJ2zupyq pic.twitter.com/4OMxQsaCyl — Helen 💙 (@akkie42) July 5, 2021

Yep. Pretty much sums it up. No hate for America tho. It's just that their culture is great and crazy sometimes https://t.co/EEZXkJ3qA9 — Nakki1305 (@Nakki1305) July 4, 2021

BeerandCrosswords may have overshared.

I may have peed a little while reading this… https://t.co/VifJST5EQP — BeerandCrosswords (@beerandxwords) July 4, 2021

You can also find The Oatmeal on Instagram and Facebook.

