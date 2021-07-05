This finance startup chose a most unfortunate name and got entirely the mockery you’d expect

Pics

Well, it’s one way of generating a bit of attention for yourself, a new finance company that went viral on Twitter today because, well, look.

📢 @noncefinance is building on Polygon! 🚀 With Polygon, NFT users will be able to increase the liquidity of their NFTs by utilizing Nonce’s fractionalization protocol that creates a seamless bridge between the NFT and ERC20 world. 🌐 Learn more: https://t.co/BqOV6PDvxh pic.twitter.com/F4MPy21i4t — Polygon (@0xPolygon) July 2, 2021

Now, in one particular part of the world, a nonce is a ‘random or semi-random number that is generated for a specific use, typically related to cryptographic communication or information technology.

‘The term itself stands for “number used once” or “number once” and is most commonly referred to specifically as a cryptographic nonce’.

Except, in another part of the world, it means something entirely different. And it got entirely the responses you think it got on Twitter.

Nice company you got there, it'd be a shame if someone named it Nonce. https://t.co/YDBxplFbZI — Champion Regent Sterling (@JimSterling) July 5, 2021

Here’s a bit of marketing research for you: put your company name into Google before your launch. That’ll be £2000, DM me for paypal deets. — Matt Ratt (@MisterRatt) July 5, 2021

Nonce Finance: where your investment never reaches maturity. https://t.co/4eFfxlEmuz — Dan (@JeSuisUnDan) July 5, 2021

It is only a matter of time before nonce coin becomes a thing. One day we may be able to purchase goods and services using nonce coins. https://t.co/eymG4KOiNv — Memeulous (@Memeulous) July 5, 2021

NONCE FINANCE lmao are you kidding? Will this be the quickest rebrand of all time ? https://t.co/I5FUupPPer — ∞ CO฿IE (@CryptoCobain) July 5, 2021

signs you never ran your company name past a british person https://t.co/mZXDYvgI0D — Freya C (@Spdrcstl) July 5, 2021

I am yet again BEGGING Americans to simply Google a word before using it. https://t.co/Yj5yvKKHNW — Daniel Sugarman (@Daniel_Sugarman) July 5, 2021

Not everyone saw it as a problem.

They’re a cryptocurrency company, so it’s an appropriate name. — WAHa.06×36 ↙︎↙︎↙︎ (@WAHa_06x36) July 5, 2021

this is fantastic, keep up the good work. don’t change the name, don’t mind the haters, stick to your guns — Alex May (@thestarboretum) July 5, 2021

Well, maybe.

To conclude …

Social media can be a horrible place sometimes and then it makes you aware that someone called their NFT company “Nonce Finance” and everything is forgiven — Shiro Sirius (@ShiroSirius) July 5, 2021

Source Twitter @0xPolygon