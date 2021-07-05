Susanna Reid’s face as Richard Madeley explains England’s 4-0 win to Sam Allardyce is an absolute picture

Celebrity

Richard Madeley was back on ITV’s Good Morning Britain and sure as night follows day, Alan Partridge was immediately trending on Twitter.

And this moment from today’s interview with Sam Allardyce to talk England’s progress to the Euros semi-finals was an instant classic, made all the better by the look on Susanna Reid’s face as he does it.

It went viral after it was shared by @BeardedGenius on Twitter.

Your boss wanting to chat about the footie with you this morning pic.twitter.com/vbKSbXi7Yh — Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) July 5, 2021

Sublime.

He really is Partridge incarnate isn't he — Conor Donohoe (@theconjob) July 5, 2021

It’s impossible not to watch Susannah’s reactions and imagine her inner monologue — christhebarker (@christhebarker) July 5, 2021

@itvfootball Can we get Richard Madeley on as a pundit for the England v Denmark game? — Stuart (@scog27) July 5, 2021

And not the first time the look on Susanna Reid’s face has spoken volumes. Remember this from a week or so ago?

Madeley has just gone full Partridge again when talking about Shamima Begum #GMB pic.twitter.com/0u36Ve1NyQ — Scott (@ScottRuth) June 16, 2021

Come back Piers Morgan, all is f… only kidding. Probably.

