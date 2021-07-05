Celebrity

Susanna Reid’s face as Richard Madeley explains England’s 4-0 win to Sam Allardyce is an absolute picture

Poke Staff. Updated July 5th, 2021

Richard Madeley was back on ITV’s Good Morning Britain and sure as night follows day, Alan Partridge was immediately trending on Twitter.

And this moment from today’s interview with Sam Allardyce to talk England’s progress to the Euros semi-finals was an instant classic, made all the better by the look on Susanna Reid’s face as he does it.

It went viral after it was shared by @BeardedGenius on Twitter.

Sublime.

And not the first time the look on Susanna Reid’s face has spoken volumes. Remember this from a week or so ago?

Come back Piers Morgan, all is f… only kidding. Probably.

