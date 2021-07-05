Sajid Javid’s Covid plans are giving people déjà flu – 14 immune responses
The new broom Health Secretary, Sajid Javid, has wasted no time in pushing for an ‘updated’ approach, first rejected around 15 months ago – that of comparing Covid-19 to the flu.
He shared his thoughts via that bastion of scientific endeavour and balance – The Mail.
We are going to have to learn to live with Covid and find ways to cope with it – just as we already do with flu.
Please read my piece in the Mail on Sunday.https://t.co/XqCZOzpqFn
— Sajid Javid (@sajidjavid) July 4, 2021
“We are on track for July 19.”, he insists, before revealing that cases are at around 28,000 a day and “are going to rise significantly.” ‘On track’ doing some heavy lifting, there.
Although his stance had support from some predictable areas, a lot of people weren’t impressed.
1.
Sajid Javid:
Opening up will make us healthier.
Robert Jenrick:
The data looks very positive.
The data: pic.twitter.com/uZ95YYamMY
— David Schneider (@davidschneider) July 4, 2021
2.
Good to see that Sajid Javid has reached the "it's just like flu" stage. So, pretty much where Donald Trump was a year and a half ago. Very reassuring. https://t.co/Q411DYN7fD
— Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) July 4, 2021
3.
What happens when the current uncontrolled surge escalates to the point where it throws up a new, and much more vaccine-resistant, variant? Will that be something else we have to learn to live with? https://t.co/9DjXMrrqaX
— Armando Iannucci (@Aiannucci) July 4, 2021
4.
Presume your paragraphs on long Covid and decent sick pay for isolation support got edited out?… https://t.co/KLMQlCQX4d
— Jonathan Ashworth 😷💙 (@JonAshworth) July 4, 2021
5.
I wonder if Sajid Javid will introduce a special coin for 'freedom day'…🤔#ToryCovidCatastrophe #covid19 #sackjavid #johnsonout pic.twitter.com/vcySIAd4ie
— Mike D – London, Europe (@MikeDLondon) July 4, 2021
6.
We are just going to have to learn to live with car accidents and find ways to cope with them – just as we already do with other road accidents. And to that end I will remove the mandate on seatbelts. https://t.co/cNbvvtnNXg
— Richard Littler (@richard_littler) July 4, 2021
7.
“Let’s treat this thing that’s not like flu as if it was like flu,” is a fucking brilliant plan that definitely won’t explode in our stupid faces in a few months’ time.
Awesome work learning from past mistakes, you monumentally unpleasant threat to public health. https://t.co/l1vadPQR8r
— Max Morgan 🏳️🌈🏳️⚧️ (@SpillerOfTea) July 4, 2021
