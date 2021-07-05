Sajid Javid’s Covid plans are giving people déjà flu – 14 immune responses

News

The new broom Health Secretary, Sajid Javid, has wasted no time in pushing for an ‘updated’ approach, first rejected around 15 months ago – that of comparing Covid-19 to the flu.

He shared his thoughts via that bastion of scientific endeavour and balance – The Mail.

We are going to have to learn to live with Covid and find ways to cope with it – just as we already do with flu. Please read my piece in the Mail on Sunday.https://t.co/XqCZOzpqFn — Sajid Javid (@sajidjavid) July 4, 2021

“We are on track for July 19.”, he insists, before revealing that cases are at around 28,000 a day and “are going to rise significantly.” ‘On track’ doing some heavy lifting, there.

Although his stance had support from some predictable areas, a lot of people weren’t impressed.

1.

#ToryCovidCatastrophe Sajid Javid:

Opening up will make us healthier. Robert Jenrick:

The data looks very positive. The data: pic.twitter.com/uZ95YYamMY — David Schneider (@davidschneider) July 4, 2021

2.

Good to see that Sajid Javid has reached the "it's just like flu" stage. So, pretty much where Donald Trump was a year and a half ago. Very reassuring. https://t.co/Q411DYN7fD — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) July 4, 2021

3.

What happens when the current uncontrolled surge escalates to the point where it throws up a new, and much more vaccine-resistant, variant? Will that be something else we have to learn to live with? https://t.co/9DjXMrrqaX — Armando Iannucci (@Aiannucci) July 4, 2021

4.

Presume your paragraphs on long Covid and decent sick pay for isolation support got edited out?… https://t.co/KLMQlCQX4d — Jonathan Ashworth 😷💙 (@JonAshworth) July 4, 2021

5.

6.

We are just going to have to learn to live with car accidents and find ways to cope with them – just as we already do with other road accidents. And to that end I will remove the mandate on seatbelts. https://t.co/cNbvvtnNXg — Richard Littler (@richard_littler) July 4, 2021

7.