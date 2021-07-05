Cheeky monkey robs a security guard in broad daylight and it’s 13 seconds well spent

This shocking robbery in broad daylight has just gone viral on Reddit because, well, watch. It’s 13 seconds well spent.

What a cheeky monkey!

And just a few of the many things people were saying about it.

‘I can’t believe he still took one bite and that the monkey allowed him to.’

Cthaehen

‘A kind monkey, allowing that guard to keep his face and all.’

The-Donkey-Puncher

‘He did everything he could. There no negotiating with a hungry monkey.’

topderp1

‘I love how dumbfounded he is about the situation.’

Fureymur

‘The stance at the end with his hands on hips killed me.’

PhearTheInsane

‘I love how the guys tries to take one last big bite before handing it over.’

MeowMisery

‘Taking one bite in before giving it is like trying to remove your 20$ out of your wallet before you give it to the robber.’

Shughost7

‘Alright buddy, we’re gonna get a sketch artist in here but your description sounds really weird.’

4Ever2Thee