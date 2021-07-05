This card-throwing trick shot is beyond next-level stuff
Card-throwing genius, Rob Rickermann, has pulled off an incredible feat with just a playing card, an American football – and a clothespeg.
Watch and wonder.
@watchingrob
Reply to @thetofinokid 100 million😳 I’ll need all the tiktokers to have me on this one! ##trickshot ##precision ##cardshot
Now, that’s impressive.
@watchingrob
Reply to @paydog91 I got you!😅 ##cardshot ##lucky ##trickshot
The answer to this question is three and a half hours – plus a couple of decades of practice. Minimum.
If you fancy trying it yourself – this is a crucial step. Also, make sure you have a few months to spare.
Of course, behind every great trick-shot video there are numerous failed attempts, and Rob has kindly shared some near misses.
@watchingrob
This one is gonna be nasty! ##wicked ##cardshot ##trickshot ##football
Every one of those attempts is still far better than the rest of us could manage on our best day.
Japanese ping-pong player pulls off impressive trick shots, along with plenty of shouting
Source @watchingrob Image Screengrab
