This card-throwing trick shot is beyond next-level stuff

Card-throwing genius, Rob Rickermann, has pulled off an incredible feat with just a playing card, an American football – and a clothespeg.

Watch and wonder.

Now, that’s impressive.

The answer to this question is three and a half hours – plus a couple of decades of practice. Minimum.

If you fancy trying it yourself – this is a crucial step. Also, make sure you have a few months to spare.

Of course, behind every great trick-shot video there are numerous failed attempts, and Rob has kindly shared some near misses.

Every one of those attempts is still far better than the rest of us could manage on our best day.

Source @watchingrob Image Screengrab