16 mildly infuriating things that would ruin your day

Poke Staff. Updated July 5th, 2021

Over on the r/mildlyinfuriating subreddit, people have been sharing those things that are irritating enough to ruin your day, but not bad enough to ruin your life.

How many of these would get your goat?

1. What exactly is filling up your inbox?


2. Because women only carry tiny things?


3. This would be great if anyone loved the yellow ones


4. The tenth circle of Hell


5. When you thought you’d bought silver wrapping paper


6. “Put the shopping away.” “I have!”


7. The Anti-pedant


8. Good at Maths – bad at spaces


