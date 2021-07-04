People are sharing what ‘ultimate middle-aged crush’ Gareth Southgate would do for them and it’s brilliant

Life

The nation’s love for England manager Gareth Southgate knows no bounds after his team roared into the Euros semi-finals with a thumping 4-0 win over Ukraine.

And one tweet in particular went viral after comedy writer Madeleine Brettingham – @littlemaddles on Twitter – said this about Southgate, the ‘ultimate middle-aged crush’.

Gareth Southgate is the ultimate middle-aged crush. I just want him to drive me to a colonoscopy appointment then sit outside eating a scotch egg in dignified silence. — Madeleine Brettingham (@littlemaddles) July 2, 2021

It prompted lots of people to share the other everyday things Gareth Southgate would do for them and it turned into something rather magical.

Here are our 23 favourites.

1.

I can see him using his day off to re-point the patio, even though you said to get someone in to do it. You’d bring him a glass of lemonade because it was hot but he’d still wash it up and dry it, and then go and pick up a takeaway so you didn’t have to cook — Lily Joseph (@LilyJoWriter) July 3, 2021

2.

Straping the christmas tree to the roof rack of the car ( a sensible Ford Focus), giving the bungy cords a tug and saying ” Thats not going anywhere”. — The infinite purple frog (@wushuwashere) July 3, 2021

3.

He’d hang the washing *properly* making sure not to stretch the shoulders of your cardigan, and use the curtain tie-backs even though he thinks they’re a bit fussy. — Penny Mullord (@pennymullord) July 4, 2021

4.

When it’s a hectic winter’s morning and I’m trying to get out the front door to head off to work, he’s already quietly nipped out in his jimmies and slippers to scrape the frost off the windscreen and warm the car up … — Flo Neroli (@bakerandbean) July 3, 2021

5.

At the end of the last game I had a vision of him going to pick his partner up from work afterwards. He’d ask them all about their day, and only halfway through the journey home would it come up that the game had been ‘pretty decent’. At home he’d make tea while they had a bath. — Alex O’Donnell (@AlexaJOD) July 3, 2021

6.

He looks like a man who knows how to build a bookcase and I really appreciate that. — Lynsey James (@Lynsey1991) July 3, 2021

7.

And although it meant he’d miss Countryfile and he’d be secretly sad about that, he wouldn’t say anything. After all he could still catch it on Iplayer next Thursday after he’d sorted the recycling and taken the bins out for the binmen. He’d probably offer them a biscuit too. — LEON DUFFY (@MontagueStreet) July 3, 2021

8.

He’d definitely push the trolley round Ikea and queue up to get the meatballs while you grab a table and chill for a few minutes. He’d buy you a Daim cake without even asking. — Elisabeth Hobbes writes History (@ElisabethHobbes) July 3, 2021

9.

He would be happy to pick up some tampons for you in town but might forget which ones you ‘like’ and have to phone you from boots. — Tom Easton (@TomEaston) July 3, 2021

10.

I bet he gets the toast done just how you like it, and makes sure that the butter goes all the way to the edges 😍 — jennie banks (@shinyjenjen) July 3, 2021

11.

Definitely a man who places a hot water bottle in your bed on a chilly night, possibly as a surprise love token — Victoria Scott (@Toryscott) July 3, 2021

12.