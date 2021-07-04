This ‘Liza Minnelli’ Three Lions/New York New York mash-up hits the back of the net

Videos

Sooz Kempner‘s hilarious renditions of Donald Trump’s bizarre statements, in the manner of Liza Minnelli, worked so well they were an unexpected upside of Trump’s presidency.

This was how he addressed the nation after his hospitalisation for Covid. Sort of.

Donald Trump's "home from hospital" Twitter video verbatim but instead of Donald Trump it's Liza Minnelli. pic.twitter.com/eRIev4QaQJ — Sooz Kempner (@SoozUK) October 6, 2020

And here she is, sharing his world view on sharks.

Donald Trump's "sharks!" speech verbatim but instead of Donald Trump it's Liza Minnelli. pic.twitter.com/S9aQPnCesy — Sooz Kempner (@SoozUK) August 21, 2020

Happily, Trump is – mostly – gone, so Sooz has turned her considerable talents to another topical issue – the football.

This version of the hope-filled classic Three Lions – mashed-up with New York New York – is a shot on target.

They should get ‘Liza’ to sing that before kick-off.

She shared it on Twitter, too, where people loved it.

This made me laugh out loud. Superb. — Liz Jarvis (@LizJarvisUK) July 2, 2021

I would totally buy an album of Sooz and Liza Singing the Classics. — Tom Mayhew (@TomMayhew) July 3, 2021

this is, for want of a better phrase, fucking hilarious 😂 — MarkBrown (@mrk___brwn) July 2, 2021

I'm scottish and even I found it emotional! Fabuloso💋 — jim baird (@jimbaird50) July 2, 2021

It's coming home, darling, which is simply marvellous. https://t.co/YZfr7Bjm7D — Undersea Monkey 🇪🇺 (@underseamonkey) July 3, 2021

It made Sooz into a Euro 2020 Hero.

@SoozUK, you’re a #EURO2020Hero! Your post made the big screens at the UEFA EURO 2020 Fan Zone in London. #EURO2020 #UEFAFestival For more information about this activity, visit: @EURO2020Herohttps://t.co/TKrdA30vLj pic.twitter.com/gIrY1ZylZW — UEFA EURO 2020 Hero (@EURO2020Hero) July 2, 2021

But that accolade couldn’t match this one.

Take that Sweet Caroline. https://t.co/6gp0bsV1Ij — David Baddiel (@Baddiel) July 2, 2021

via GIPHY

READ MORE

Donald Trump’s car crash interview makes more sense when he’s replaced with ‘Liza Minnelli’

Source Sooz Kempner Image Screengrab