This ‘Liza Minnelli’ Three Lions/New York New York mash-up hits the back of the net

Poke Staff. Updated July 5th, 2021

Sooz Kempner‘s hilarious renditions of Donald Trump’s bizarre statements, in the manner of Liza Minnelli, worked so well they were an unexpected upside of Trump’s presidency.

This was how he addressed the nation after his hospitalisation for Covid. Sort of.

And here she is, sharing his world view on sharks.

Happily, Trump is – mostly – gone, so Sooz has turned her considerable talents to another topical issue – the football.

This version of the hope-filled classic Three Lions – mashed-up with New York New York – is a shot on target.

They should get ‘Liza’ to sing that before kick-off.

She shared it on Twitter, too, where people loved it.

It made Sooz into a Euro 2020 Hero.

But that accolade couldn’t match this one.

