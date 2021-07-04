Larry the Downing Street Cat predicted England’s win – fur real

Pics

In the grand old tradition of *checks notes* getting animals to predict the outcomes of football matches – RIP, Paul the Octopus. Gone but not forgotten – 10 Downing Street got Larry, the resident mouser, to come up with the goods ahead of England playing Ukraine.

Here’s what happened.

That’s about as decisive as it could be – presumably because they cut off the clip before Larry wandered over and chewed the corner of the Ukraine option before sitting on it.

This is what Twitter thought.

I get the feeling the Government has used this same methodology for all their key policy decisions as well. https://t.co/9Fj07ZvMmo — Jen 🐇😷💙 (@Jennyflower) July 3, 2021

He would have been sent to the tower if he'd gone wrong. I'm sure there's a big pile of cat food behind the English flag. https://t.co/dOBM3wz9rg — Evan Broderick (@Evan_Broderick) July 3, 2021

Do hope that Larry's agent has claimed his royalties for the PR — Zoe Humble (@zoehumble) July 2, 2021

HAHAHAHAHAH how many times did they have to reshoot this 😭 https://t.co/I1xyZnE5ql — Ben (@BenMarlerPM) July 2, 2021

What did Larry predict for the Batley and Spen Bi Election — Chicken Wire (@WiredChicken) July 3, 2021

Perhaps due to the government’s *coughs* interesting record on accuracy, Socially Responsible Penguin had this to say.

I only believe it if @Number10cat confirms it ! https://t.co/xUyEMMjRnQ — Socially Responsible Penguin 🐧💙 (@fgr62) July 3, 2021

And he did.

I’m right 50% of the time…pic.twitter.com/b0jK4SLrhE — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) July 3, 2021

He was, of course, entirely correct.

When you’re right, you’re right https://t.co/Eu5IxrNop2 — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) July 3, 2021

Perhaps this might add weight to any future effort for a feline power grab.

Wish Larry was PM, the country would be so much better off. — The Disco Messiah (@Disco_Messiah) July 2, 2021

