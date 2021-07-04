Larry the Downing Street Cat predicted England’s win – fur real
In the grand old tradition of *checks notes* getting animals to predict the outcomes of football matches – RIP, Paul the Octopus. Gone but not forgotten – 10 Downing Street got Larry, the resident mouser, to come up with the goods ahead of England playing Ukraine.
Here’s what happened.
The Chief Mouser weighs in…#ENGUKR#EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/Xi9SNVeRCH
— UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) July 2, 2021
That’s about as decisive as it could be – presumably because they cut off the clip before Larry wandered over and chewed the corner of the Ukraine option before sitting on it.
This is what Twitter thought.
I get the feeling the Government has used this same methodology for all their key policy decisions as well. https://t.co/9Fj07ZvMmo
— Jen 🐇😷💙 (@Jennyflower) July 3, 2021
He would have been sent to the tower if he'd gone wrong. I'm sure there's a big pile of cat food behind the English flag. https://t.co/dOBM3wz9rg
— Evan Broderick (@Evan_Broderick) July 3, 2021
Do hope that Larry's agent has claimed his royalties for the PR
— Zoe Humble (@zoehumble) July 2, 2021
HAHAHAHAHAH how many times did they have to reshoot this 😭 https://t.co/I1xyZnE5ql
— Ben (@BenMarlerPM) July 2, 2021
What did Larry predict for the Batley and Spen Bi Election
— Chicken Wire (@WiredChicken) July 3, 2021
Perhaps due to the government’s *coughs* interesting record on accuracy, Socially Responsible Penguin had this to say.
I only believe it if @Number10cat confirms it ! https://t.co/xUyEMMjRnQ
— Socially Responsible Penguin 🐧💙 (@fgr62) July 3, 2021
And he did.
I’m right 50% of the time…pic.twitter.com/b0jK4SLrhE
— Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) July 3, 2021
He was, of course, entirely correct.
When you’re right, you’re right https://t.co/Eu5IxrNop2
— Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) July 3, 2021
Perhaps this might add weight to any future effort for a feline power grab.
Wish Larry was PM, the country would be so much better off.
— The Disco Messiah (@Disco_Messiah) July 2, 2021
