Pics

Larry the Downing Street Cat predicted England’s win – fur real

Oonagh Keating. Updated July 4th, 2021

In the grand old tradition of *checks notes* getting animals to predict the outcomes of football matches – RIP, Paul the Octopus. Gone but not forgotten – 10 Downing Street got Larry, the resident mouser, to come up with the goods ahead of England playing Ukraine.

Here’s what happened.

That’s about as decisive as it could be – presumably because they cut off the clip before Larry wandered over and chewed the corner of the Ukraine option before sitting on it.

This is what Twitter thought.

Perhaps due to the government’s *coughs* interesting record on accuracy, Socially Responsible Penguin had this to say.

And he did.

He was, of course, entirely correct.

Perhaps this might add weight to any future effort for a feline power grab.

READ MORE

Larry the Cat had the best commentary on Boris Johnson becoming PM – 13 favourite takes

Source 10 Downing Street Image Screengrab

More from the Poke