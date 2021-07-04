Our 24+ favourite funny reactions to England’s resounding win over Ukraine

Sport

England is through to the semi-finals of Euro 2020 – we know, we know, but that’s what it’s called – after an absolute rout against Ukraine, finishing in a 4-0 win due to goals from Harry Kane, Harry Maguire and Jordan Henderson.

WHAT A FEELING 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿❤️ pic.twitter.com/Inr7etUzsd — Harry Maguire (@HarryMaguire93) July 3, 2021

What a feeling. Rome to Wembley. Let’s go ! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🦁🦁🦁 pic.twitter.com/SaYUxwiYd7 — Harry Kane (@HKane) July 3, 2021

Or – to put it another way –

HARRYS AND THE HENDERSON!#EnglandvUkraine — David QC (@DavidMuttering) July 3, 2021

Moving on – this is how Twitter reacted to the undoubtedly ratings-smashing spectacle.

1.

Predicting a 10 wicket victory tonight. — 🥛🇬🇧Michael Govern Ready🇬🇧🥛 (@mikegove12) July 3, 2021

2.

We are only able to score goals so quickly because we are no longer held back by EU laws and red tape.

Come on Brexit! I mean England!#ENGUKR — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) July 3, 2021

3.

Honestly can't imagine what making a major final might feel like. In my lifetime England have been in more semis than Dion Dublin's film crew. — Richard Osman (@richardosman) July 4, 2021

4.

Eurovision Song Contest’s a bit shit this year. — Adam Kay (@amateuradam) July 3, 2021

5.

One day Chairy McChairface would get his chance and then he'd show them. #UKRENG pic.twitter.com/CwmqfakKlJ — HappyToast ★ (@IamHappyToast) July 3, 2021

6.

Things I said to my dad before that match ‘Kane won’t score’ ‘It will be tight’ ‘No one will score early’ And yet I’m still waiting for the punditry call? — Liam Thorp 💙 (@LiamThorpECHO) July 3, 2021

7.

If I were a footballer I'd simply make sure to cover the lad who's glowing like the Second Coming of Christ, they're always the one that's about to make something happen pic.twitter.com/BRhDKxTfyq — Sebas (@OhLookBirdies) July 3, 2021

8.

Ukraine 0 Marxists 4https://t.co/G94yY7wFRc — David Schneider (@davidschneider) July 3, 2021

9.

pic.twitter.com/GEdkEGG7Do — football images that precede unfortunate events (@CursedFootball) July 3, 2021

10.

I don’t want to over share but I can feel a semi coming on. #ENGUKR — Julian Clary (@JulianClary) July 3, 2021

11.

The absolute indignity of conceding 3 goals to Harrys. Like letting in one from a Keith. — James Felton (@JimMFelton) July 3, 2021

12.