Our 24+ favourite funny reactions to England’s resounding win over Ukraine
England is through to the semi-finals of Euro 2020 – we know, we know, but that’s what it’s called – after an absolute rout against Ukraine, finishing in a 4-0 win due to goals from Harry Kane, Harry Maguire and Jordan Henderson.
WHAT A FEELING 🏴❤️ pic.twitter.com/Inr7etUzsd
— Harry Maguire (@HarryMaguire93) July 3, 2021
What a feeling. Rome to Wembley. Let’s go ! 🏴🦁🦁🦁 pic.twitter.com/SaYUxwiYd7
— Harry Kane (@HKane) July 3, 2021
What a feeling….. thank you @masonmount_10 🤝 pic.twitter.com/djvIy7RQNQ
— Jordan Henderson (@JHenderson) July 3, 2021
Or – to put it another way –
HARRYS AND THE HENDERSON!#EnglandvUkraine
— David QC (@DavidMuttering) July 3, 2021
Moving on – this is how Twitter reacted to the undoubtedly ratings-smashing spectacle.
1.
Predicting a 10 wicket victory tonight.
— 🥛🇬🇧Michael Govern Ready🇬🇧🥛 (@mikegove12) July 3, 2021
2.
We are only able to score goals so quickly because we are no longer held back by EU laws and red tape.
Come on Brexit! I mean England!#ENGUKR
— Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) July 3, 2021
3.
Honestly can't imagine what making a major final might feel like. In my lifetime England have been in more semis than Dion Dublin's film crew.
— Richard Osman (@richardosman) July 4, 2021
4.
Eurovision Song Contest’s a bit shit this year.
— Adam Kay (@amateuradam) July 3, 2021
5.
One day Chairy McChairface would get his chance and then he'd show them. #UKRENG pic.twitter.com/CwmqfakKlJ
— HappyToast ★ (@IamHappyToast) July 3, 2021
6.
Things I said to my dad before that match
‘Kane won’t score’
‘It will be tight’
‘No one will score early’
And yet I’m still waiting for the punditry call?
— Liam Thorp 💙 (@LiamThorpECHO) July 3, 2021
7.
If I were a footballer I'd simply make sure to cover the lad who's glowing like the Second Coming of Christ, they're always the one that's about to make something happen pic.twitter.com/BRhDKxTfyq
— Sebas (@OhLookBirdies) July 3, 2021
8.
Ukraine 0 Marxists 4https://t.co/G94yY7wFRc
— David Schneider (@davidschneider) July 3, 2021
9.
— football images that precede unfortunate events (@CursedFootball) July 3, 2021
10.
I don’t want to over share but I can feel a semi coming on. #ENGUKR
— Julian Clary (@JulianClary) July 3, 2021
11.
The absolute indignity of conceding 3 goals to Harrys. Like letting in one from a Keith.
— James Felton (@JimMFelton) July 3, 2021
12.
Ukrainian Phonetics with Jermaine Jenas. #UKRENG pic.twitter.com/IjAyQ8AHJs
— Differently Dave (@GoldenVision90) July 3, 2021
