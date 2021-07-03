This ‘injured’ Italian’s miracle recovery when Italy score is the Euros’ funniest moment – 11 winning responses
There have been lots of memorable moments at the Euros but surely none funnier than this, an ‘injured’ Italian player’s miraculous recovery after his country go 1-0 up against Belgium.
Ciro Immobile went wildly viral for this moment in Friday’s Euros quarter final – Italy ended up winning 2-1 – and it’s hilarious and irritating in equal measure. Which is to say lots of both.
Injured Italian player suddenly recovers when Italy scores #Euro2021 pic.twitter.com/E6b2O9EUET
— Don Moynihan (@donmoyn) July 2, 2021
We can’t stop watching it, and it turned out neither could everyone else. Here are our 11 favourite things people said about it.
1.
It’s a miracle! 🙏🤣🤣 https://t.co/Cn0hIXKc9f
— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) July 2, 2021
2.
My man hopping up like Grandpa Joe as soon as Charlie finds that Golden ticket pic.twitter.com/axJibtlvTt
— Don Moynihan (@donmoyn) July 2, 2021
3.
behold the power of prayer https://t.co/PasmbnaFxR
— jordan (@JordanUhl) July 2, 2021
4.
When you’re faking a sickie from school and your parents finally leave the house for work… https://t.co/9ZLEO4byb3
— Daniel Garb (@DanielGarb) July 3, 2021
5.
Not a doctor but I think he’ll be ok #ItalyBelgium pic.twitter.com/ClnU7aObQH
— Don Moynihan (@donmoyn) July 2, 2021
6.
When you insist you’re too full to eat your vegetables then someone brings out ice cream pic.twitter.com/lGR90Oo7If
— Tom Hourigan (@TomHourigan) July 2, 2021
7.
“This is not soccer “ oops actually it is 🙈😂. https://t.co/opH05lCxgC
— Nigel Owens MBE (@Nigelrefowens) July 2, 2021
8.
One of the most beautiful moments in football history. The power of the mind over the body https://t.co/Ihff4YlTOV
— Bruno Maçães (@MacaesBruno) July 2, 2021
9.
Respect to Immobile for recovering so quickly ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Im0NBX0oFB
— Football Shithousery (@FootyRustling) July 2, 2021
10.
Trying to get your sibling in trouble for hitting you but your ma isn’t having any of it pic.twitter.com/8CxVcBFRhH
— Paddy Raff (@paddyraffcomedy) July 2, 2021
11.
so? miracles can’t happen anymore? let’s have faith yall https://t.co/H13VZaDphB
— bear #1 🐻❄️⁷ (@userbfIy) July 2, 2021
On a more serious point, some people thought this.
VAR should drag this back for a foul and disallow the goal, they are happy to try and fool the referee but disallowing goals cause of diving would soon stop them doing it. It’s just ridiculous
— Joshhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh (@joshmilne1998) July 2, 2021
this should be an automatic red card
— Jason Shiplett (@jshiplett) July 2, 2021
Maybe so. And finally, here’s what Gary Lineker and co made of it on Match of the Day.
"It's pathetically amusing though, isn't it?" 😂
Ciro Immobile suddenly recovered when Italy scored 👀🤔#bbceuro2020 #Euro2020 #ITA #BELITA
— BBC Sport (@BBCSport) July 2, 2021
Twitter @donmoyn
