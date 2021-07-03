This ‘injured’ Italian’s miracle recovery when Italy score is the Euros’ funniest moment – 11 winning responses

Sport

There have been lots of memorable moments at the Euros but surely none funnier than this, an ‘injured’ Italian player’s miraculous recovery after his country go 1-0 up against Belgium.

Ciro Immobile went wildly viral for this moment in Friday’s Euros quarter final – Italy ended up winning 2-1 – and it’s hilarious and irritating in equal measure. Which is to say lots of both.

Injured Italian player suddenly recovers when Italy scores #Euro2021 pic.twitter.com/E6b2O9EUET — Don Moynihan (@donmoyn) July 2, 2021

We can’t stop watching it, and it turned out neither could everyone else. Here are our 11 favourite things people said about it.

My man hopping up like Grandpa Joe as soon as Charlie finds that Golden ticket pic.twitter.com/axJibtlvTt — Don Moynihan (@donmoyn) July 2, 2021

behold the power of prayer https://t.co/PasmbnaFxR — jordan (@JordanUhl) July 2, 2021

When you’re faking a sickie from school and your parents finally leave the house for work… https://t.co/9ZLEO4byb3 — Daniel Garb (@DanielGarb) July 3, 2021

Not a doctor but I think he’ll be ok #ItalyBelgium pic.twitter.com/ClnU7aObQH — Don Moynihan (@donmoyn) July 2, 2021

When you insist you’re too full to eat your vegetables then someone brings out ice cream pic.twitter.com/lGR90Oo7If — Tom Hourigan (@TomHourigan) July 2, 2021

“This is not soccer “ oops actually it is 🙈😂. https://t.co/opH05lCxgC — Nigel Owens MBE (@Nigelrefowens) July 2, 2021

One of the most beautiful moments in football history. The power of the mind over the body https://t.co/Ihff4YlTOV — Bruno Maçães (@MacaesBruno) July 2, 2021

Respect to Immobile for recovering so quickly ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Im0NBX0oFB — Football Shithousery (@FootyRustling) July 2, 2021

Trying to get your sibling in trouble for hitting you but your ma isn’t having any of it pic.twitter.com/8CxVcBFRhH — Paddy Raff (@paddyraffcomedy) July 2, 2021

so? miracles can’t happen anymore? let’s have faith yall https://t.co/H13VZaDphB — bear #1 🐻‍❄️⁷ (@userbfIy) July 2, 2021

On a more serious point, some people thought this.

VAR should drag this back for a foul and disallow the goal, they are happy to try and fool the referee but disallowing goals cause of diving would soon stop them doing it. It’s just ridiculous — Joshhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh (@joshmilne1998) July 2, 2021

this should be an automatic red card — Jason Shiplett (@jshiplett) July 2, 2021

Maybe so. And finally, here’s what Gary Lineker and co made of it on Match of the Day.

