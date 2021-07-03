9 favourite comebacks of the week

Life

It’s that time when we round up 9 of the funniest and most brutal comebacks of the week.

1.

‘Mega oof’

2.

‘On the right track’

3.

‘Gary Lineker 1, Piers Morgan 0’

4.

‘Neil Gaiman addressing a criticism about Good Omens season 2’

5.

‘Own goal’

Have The Sun not seen the end of the film? https://t.co/BeHlEkBdUU — HappyToast ★ (@IamHappyToast) June 30, 2021

6.

‘Anti-vaxxer thinks vaccines are dangerous drugs’

7.

‘How did he survive June?’

8.

‘I’ve had a 32″ TV for longer than I’d like to admit’

9.

‘Nothing but a chalk outline at the murder scene’



And also …

‘She’s got a point’

