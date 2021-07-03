9 favourite comebacks of the week
It’s that time when we round up 9 of the funniest and most brutal comebacks of the week.
1.
‘Mega oof’
2.
‘On the right track’
3.
‘Gary Lineker 1, Piers Morgan 0’
4.
‘Neil Gaiman addressing a criticism about Good Omens season 2’
5.
‘Own goal’
Have The Sun not seen the end of the film? https://t.co/BeHlEkBdUU
— HappyToast ★ (@IamHappyToast) June 30, 2021
6.
‘Anti-vaxxer thinks vaccines are dangerous drugs’
7.
‘How did he survive June?’
8.
‘I’ve had a 32″ TV for longer than I’d like to admit’
9.
‘Nothing but a chalk outline at the murder scene’
And also …
‘She’s got a point’
Source Reddit r/murderedbywords
