13 favourite pictures of the week

Pics

It’s been another long week so here are 13 of the favourite pictures that went viral on Reddit over the last week (or so).

1.

‘I’m inside Windows XP’

2.

‘I’m going to need a loan to pay the late fees for this tape I found in my basement’

3.

‘Flyer posted outside Trump rally this weekend in Ohio’

4.

‘My daughter made me this bracelet today’

5.

‘Framing our best picture’

6.

‘This shipping container does not spark joy’

7.

‘The kid will cherish this for their whole life. If they remember it’



8.

‘Celebrating more than just a birthday 🎉’

9.

‘Luxury background~’

10.

‘I would definitely consider that a successful date’

11.

‘The underside of a Sawfish’

12.

‘And y’all were worried about masks in the airport…)’

13.

‘Hotel phone in Iceland has a button that will wake you up if there are northern lights in the sky’

