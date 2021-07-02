Opinions are divided over the new Diana statue – 21 perfectly formed responses

Twitter

On Wednesday, the Dukes of Cambridge and Sussex – not Hazzard – unveiled a statue of their mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, on what would have been her 60th birthday.

The sculptor, Ian Rank-Broadley, who also designed the portrait of the Queen currently on UK coins, represented Diana with three children, to signify the ‘universality and generational impact of the princess’s work.’

Prince William and Harry unveil a statue of their mother Princess Diana. The brothers hope the statue captures their mother's 'warmth, elegance and energy' as well as the 'impact she had on so many people'.https://t.co/v3sGJ4RJ8Y pic.twitter.com/jFe1KrmbEd — ITV News (@itvnews) July 1, 2021

Lovely that Diana's statue has been positioned facing towards home… pic.twitter.com/kvxApFBiXE — Victoria Arbiter (@victoriaarbiter) July 1, 2021

The statue’s outfit, at least, seemed to have been modelled after this.

Piers Morgan was one of the first celebrities to share an opinion.

Let’s be honest – it’s not a great statue of Diana. pic.twitter.com/V8KZkbDmFF — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) July 1, 2021

He wasn’t alone, with so many people suggesting it actually looked like sports presenter, Clare Balding, that she trended on Twitter for several hours.

At last a statue that celebrates something important… The time in the 80's when Clare Balding was a Czech school teacher pic.twitter.com/7sX4tXmCwO — BLTP (@Gargarin) July 1, 2021

William and Harry reunite to unveil new statue of Clare Balding. pic.twitter.com/aNUjUwyt60 — Col is Right (@Col_is_Right) July 1, 2021

Disgraceful that some so called artist would create a statue insinuating that Clare Balding sells children! pic.twitter.com/cr2OlwPqOJ — Mark Baker (@markbaker2k) July 1, 2021

Other suggestions flooded in – including these favourites.

1.

Diana? Clare Balding? no it's Ken Barlow pic.twitter.com/NlBUGvmg8k — Andrew (@_A_n_d_r_e_w_s) July 1, 2021

2.

Love this new statue of the Child Catcher from Chitty Chitty Bang Bang. pic.twitter.com/4gb7CViSf0 — 🥛🇬🇧Michael Govern Ready🇬🇧🥛 (@mikegove12) July 1, 2021

3.

A lot saying Clare Balding, but I’m thinking late 70s Bowie with two children? pic.twitter.com/IeDATSgkhR — Charlie 🇮🇪 (@The_Wee_Donkey) July 1, 2021

4.

Looks more like David Beckham to me. pic.twitter.com/kmcmNb7BaG — Bobby (@RealBlackIrish) July 1, 2021

5.

Clare Balding is trending because of the statue of Diana, Princess of Wales that was unveiled today. Just to throw a new name in the mix… Fiona Bruce? pic.twitter.com/MnlefA7jDj — Charlie Proctor (@MonarchyUK) July 1, 2021

6.

Not sure why someone's made a sculpture of Richard Madeley in a skirt hassling bairns pic.twitter.com/LRGMhVGyOB — Bruce Gorrie (@bsgorrie) July 1, 2021

7.

I think the Clare Balding statue looks more like Eddie Redmayne. pic.twitter.com/amHNDEh6S8 — Jackie Kane (@JackieKane) July 1, 2021

8.

Clare Balding? Nah! Jon Bon Jovi. pic.twitter.com/GOTb9aHbAv — Dave Mclean 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🇪🇺 (@DaveMcleanComms) July 1, 2021

9.