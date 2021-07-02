This dog calming down a furious argument is very funny and totally adorable
Funny dog video of the week goes to this, shared by @buitengebieden_ over on Twitter.
Dog calms down a heated argument.. pic.twitter.com/n6QgnI7DWG
— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) July 1, 2021
Calm down, calm down!
One day I hope someone invents a translator so we know what they are saying. 😂
— Trish is fed the fuck up 🏳️🌈🇺🇸💙🌱🌎 (@PsychoKats) July 1, 2021
A lot of humans could learn from this dog
— Bwco (@bwco) July 1, 2021
Source Twitter @buitengebieden_
