The Spectator got dragged for its claim that the National Trust won’t hire Brexiters

The National Trust (NT) has been something of a target for those with a certain mindset, following its decision to explain the origin of some of the items in its properties, where slavery and colonialism played a part in their acquisition.

An article in The Spectator levelled another charge at the feet of the NT’s perceived ‘wokeness’, and it has to be seen to be not believed.

You don’t know them. They go to another school.

The accusation was, of course, roundly denied, and the Spectator could find itself with a legal battle on its hands.

Of course, we deny these allegations Adrian, not least because they're without evidence or foundation, and some are plain ludicrous. We wouldn't ask anyone about their voting preferences in a job interview. — National Trust (@nationaltrust) July 1, 2021

the National Trust says it will report the Spectator to the press watchdog IPSO pic.twitter.com/w4J2JCRyDa — Henry Mance (@henrymance) July 1, 2021

There was also a more colourful denial, addressed at one comment, but it was – sadly – deleted.

The National Trust is absolutely Done With Your Shit pic.twitter.com/7bVADLO5W9 — Joe McNally (@GaspardWinckler) July 1, 2021

GIVE THE NATIONAL TRUST SOCIAL MEDIA MANAGER A SWORD https://t.co/sfg0x5njHh — Dr Charlotte Lydia Riley (@lottelydia) July 1, 2021

Ok so who had @nationaltrust on there 2021 bingo card for the best burn on twitter 🔥 pic.twitter.com/V3tWGZ6hLJ — Ali (@ali__samson) July 1, 2021

There are questions about the tweet’s origin, however.

Can confirm this is real (I saw it live, though since deleted). Sent by Twitter Web App, unlike all the other NT posts sent by Hootsuite. Give this poster a trophy https://t.co/qIjF9XyKJu — alex hern (@alexhern) July 1, 2021

Even if the National Trust didn’t genuinely post that burn, other tweeters brought the heat – and these are the best we spotted.

1.

According to a current Spectator employee, who naturally remains anonymous: 'This is utter bollocks.' https://t.co/d3xGuXzw2U — 🥛🇬🇧Michael Govern Ready🇬🇧🥛 (@mikegove12) July 1, 2021

2.

I love working at the National Trust and secretly converting job candidates to Islam. Sadly Charles Moore has discovered this https://t.co/85YTxpenj6 — hk (@HKesvani) July 1, 2021

3.

A most basic facet of journalism is to put allegations and claims about a person or organisation to that person so that they can respond The fact this wasn’t bothered with here says a heck of a lot https://t.co/9qD6ny62rJ — Liam Thorp 💙 (@LiamThorpECHO) July 1, 2021

4.

According to a current National Trust employee, who naturally remains anonymous: ‘All unsuccessful job applicants are lured into a Wicker Man & sacrificed to the gods to ensure a bountiful harvest…’ https://t.co/5wIA0VMHWC — tom jamieson (@jamiesont) July 1, 2021

5.

Can you not nurse your victim complex using things that have actually happened? — James Felton (@JimMFelton) July 1, 2021

6.

“And that naturally anonymous employee? Albert Einstein And everyone on the bus cheered In Welsh” https://t.co/GebR0jqpdX — Mrs Gladys Steptoe (@GladysSteptoe) July 1, 2021

7.

ITV asked me to present this year's Love Island but in the end they decided I was too funny and gorgeous and it would alienate viewers https://t.co/uXTzUxf1tr — Lucy Watson (@Lucywwatson) July 1, 2021

8.

My mate works for the National Trust (also wants to stay anonymous but definitely exists) and says each morning they have to recite the 'Pledge of Wokeness'. If they don't they're thrown in a dungeon (lots of NT places have dungeons) and get 'Black Lives Matter!' chanted at them. — SpersJR (@Frantically2) July 1, 2021

9.

“These days you get arrested and thrown in jail if you say you voted for Brexit in a job interview with the National Trust..” pic.twitter.com/xZI23Z9Kho — Ian Taylor (@_IanTaylor) July 1, 2021

10.

your periodic reminder, courtesy of the Spectator this time, that it’s defo not a “Culture War” it’s an ill-advised, sustained, and embarrassingly gauche political attack on Britain’s world-leading arts, culture, education and heritage sectors dressed up as a fake “War On Woke” pic.twitter.com/o2gbRcXYqK — Dan Hicks (@profdanhicks) July 1, 2021

11.

i know what you mean. i went for an interview with the national trust and they asked me if i eagerly read columns by charles moore. when i said yes they escorted me from the building but sent me a sympathy card — 959 government gmail users (@john3ners) July 1, 2021

12.

They honestly think their readers are that stupid. And you know what? They might be https://t.co/hJdBjp2kcO — Ross McCafferty (@RossMcCaff) July 1, 2021

It’s not the first time The Spectator has had the National Trust in its sights.

More absolute shit-stirring culture war bollocks from increasingly unhinged crank Charles Moore – does the once proud Spectator print anything else nowadays? They've been accusing the National Trust of being 'woke' & 'anti-British' for SEVEN YEARS now – it's just utter bullshit. https://t.co/KEoCK5EjyD pic.twitter.com/o39D2VjXtz — GET A GRIP (@docrussjackson) July 1, 2021

We’re sure it won’t be the last.

