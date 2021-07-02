There’s a mindblowing celebrity twist to this anecdote about aerospace engineer Judith Love Cohen

Twitter

Judith Love Cohen is something of an icon in the world of women in STEM, as well as for simply being an amazingly accomplished aerospace engineer.

Among her many achievements, she could list her involvement with both the Hubble Space Telescope and the Apollo programme.

Over on TikTok, Maren Hunsberger related this anecdote about Judith’s impressive multi-tasking abilities – with an unexpected revelation.

@marenmicrobe Reply to @soupguk correct version with the timings completely factually correct!! ♬ original sound – Maren Hunsberger

via Gfycat

We can guarantee, Google will have had a spike in Jack Black-related questions after people saw this.

Jamie Kyle shared the clip on Twitter.

I was not prepared for the ending of this pic.twitter.com/gSdHlngmaX — Jamie Kyle 🏳️‍🌈 (@buildsghost) July 1, 2021

Other tweeters were just as surprised.

I didn't think I could possibly love jack black even more??? omg https://t.co/s9qtVXtEjr — my sexuality is dan levy's eyebrows (@SaimaFerdows) July 2, 2021

No. Freaking. Way! 😃❤️ great facts. History lesson. Stay ‘til the end! https://t.co/uwKpcXGAVS — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) July 2, 2021

WHAT!!!!!!!! 🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯 WATCH THIS NOW https://t.co/SyFx3U6Po0 — James LaPorta (@JimLaPorta) July 1, 2021

TikTok user, @nickgoodman5 had this to say –

“So now we know where he got his badassery.”

Someone mansplained space to this astronaut and the takedown was out of this world

