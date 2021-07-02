Twitter

There’s a mindblowing celebrity twist to this anecdote about aerospace engineer Judith Love Cohen

Oonagh Keating. Updated July 2nd, 2021

Judith Love Cohen is something of an icon in the world of women in STEM, as well as for simply being an amazingly accomplished aerospace engineer.

Among her many achievements, she could list her involvement with both the Hubble Space Telescope and the Apollo programme.

Over on TikTok, Maren Hunsberger related this anecdote about Judith’s impressive multi-tasking abilities – with an unexpected revelation.

We can guarantee, Google will have had a spike in Jack Black-related questions after people saw this.

Other tweeters were just as surprised.

TikTok user, @nickgoodman5 had this to say –

“So now we know where he got his badassery.”

