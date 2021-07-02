25 Twitter gems from the past week for your enjoyment

Twitter

Happy Friday – or whatever day you’re reading this on. We’re confident you’ll enjoy these Twitter gems from the past week, so if you find any favourites, give those funny people a follow.

1.

Dante’s nine circles of hell pic.twitter.com/Aexe5F7e5i — Rhiannon Shaw (@rhiannoneshaw) June 25, 2021

2.

I set out a suitcase to pack for my flight later today and spotted my 3 year old crawling inside it to hide. I casually zipped it up, yelled "I'M OFF TO THE AIRPORT, EVERYBODY!", and carried it to the car. I've circled the block twice and my luggage hasn't stopped laughing. pic.twitter.com/c6XVPMtOlF — Henpecked Hal (@HenpeckedHal) June 25, 2021

3.

The greatest therapist I ever had was a loaf of garlic bread. — Jessie (@mommajessiec) June 28, 2021

4.

Either it's 1995 and pints are £1.50 or you turn the WiFi back on you bastard. pic.twitter.com/cGWJdv0zfG — Tom Ward (@highbrowtrash) June 24, 2021

5.

Mosquito trap.

The mosquito lands on the salt, thinking it's sugar. They get thirsty for water, but the cap has rum in it.

The mosquito gets drunk, trips on the stick and bangs its head on the rock. pic.twitter.com/rLfHmbmtna — Critical Jake Theory (@jakecoco) June 25, 2021

6.

"yo they lookin for u outside, i bit a kid." pic.twitter.com/w6Eu96iHtd — ♛ (@Okomo_xi) June 28, 2021

7.

I hope this email doesn't find you. I hope you have started a new life in the wilds of nature and are living your best life free of meetings and meaningless correspondence. I hope you can't remember what email is. But if you have time to check the attached that would be great. — TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) June 28, 2021

8.

Here's a great way to stop wasps getting into your house pic.twitter.com/FniGMdN7CP — joe heenan (@joeheenan) June 29, 2021

9.

We weren’t meant to answer emails. It was just supposed to be hunting and gathering — grace spelman (@GraceSpelman) June 28, 2021

10.

JUDGE: on the charge of not paying attention how do you plead ME: you too — FRO VO (@fro_vo) June 28, 2021

11.

The kind you find in a second hand store? pic.twitter.com/UT4tl1U5Pn — Al Yankovic (@alyankovic) June 29, 2021

12.