The Sun’s ‘Harry Caine’ front page was several own goals in one – 17 favourite takedowns

Sport

Two days to go until England face Ukraine in the Euros quarter finals in Rome after Tuesday night’s historic 2-0 win over Germany.

But we’re not sure the Sun’s attempt to join in the excitement on its front page today quite worked.

Not only did it not quite work, it was several own goals in one, according to these responses on Twitter.

1.

you mean the film which takes place in Turin & ends in failure pic.twitter.com/aMceNSHPZR — Toby Earle (@TobyonTV) June 30, 2021

2.

Have The Sun not seen the end of the film? https://t.co/BeHlEkBdUU — HappyToast ★ (@IamHappyToast) June 30, 2021

3.

This literally makes no sense unless you think that the team are going to drive to Turin, steal gold bullion, escape through a sewer and then slide off a cliff. pic.twitter.com/a3bdvJQZ6l — Otto English (@Otto_English) June 30, 2021

4.

Sun headline writers have no truck with the 21st century https://t.co/pHVZXSApvd — Dorian Lynskey (@Dorianlynskey) June 30, 2021

5.

People always forget the Ukrainian element in The Italian Job. pic.twitter.com/MRfkFUTdDO — Michael Glasper (@michaelglasper) June 30, 2021

6.

This week on The Apprentice the candidates have 24 hours to come up with a tabloid newspaper front page. https://t.co/ebz3mWnCWF — Fergus Craig (@FergusCraig) June 30, 2021

7.

is this a Moonpig card or a newspaper? — Julian Druker (@Julian5News) June 30, 2021

8.